Ward 2 City Councilman Felix Gines Brings Home the Win
Councilman Felix Gines Ward 2
Congratulations Biloxi, Mississippi Ward 2 City Councilman Felix Gines
The East Biloxi Food Market, LLC congratulates Councilman Gines on his bringing a grocery store to East Biloxi.”BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Biloxi Food Market, LLC congratulates Councilman Gines on his bringing a grocery store to East Biloxi. As noted in the Sun Hearld Article, this development will fulfill a long-standing need for the residents of the East Biloxi Community. In harmony with the Community, the East Biloxi Food Market has endeavored to assist in making this a reality with our Co-op Initiative. Councilman Gines actions moves East Biloxi one step closer to the Community’s objective of having a local, sustainable Grocer. The East Biloxi Food Market’s intent is to compliment Councilman Gines’ initiative by also providing the East Biloxi Residents with a cooperative construct for local farmer, introducing a Farm to Table option for the East Biloxi Residents. These joint offerings will add to healthy food availability. The announcement of a Grocer coming soon to our community represents a great day for all East Biloxi. As an organization, we offer our congratulations to Councilman Gines
— Jeff Moore, President
Jeff Moore
East Biloxi Food Market, LLC
eastbiloxifoodmarket@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram