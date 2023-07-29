Aolele Street on-ramp closed nightly to the westbound H-1 Freeway, beginning Aug. 7

Main, News Posted on Jul 28, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the upcoming nightly closure of the westbound H-1 on-ramp from Aolele Street on Monday, Aug. 7, through Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. for repairs.

Alternate routes from Nimitz Highway onto Rodgers Boulevard or Paiea Street should be utilized to access the baggage claim/arrival level during the ramp closures. All other departure level ramp access, airport exit ramps, and car rental return access will remain open during this roadway repair.

Concurrently, crews will be working on the H-1 Airport Viaduct as part of Phase 3 of the Airport Viaduct Improvements project. Details: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/phase-3-of-the-h-1-freeway-airport-viaduct-improvements-project-begins-april-28/

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly by allowing sufficient time to get to their destination. Thank you for your corporation and understanding as we make improvements to our airport.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Please note all work is weather-permitting.

