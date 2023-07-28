Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on Final Permanent Injunction Blocking American Airlines and JetBlue’s Anticompetitive Profit-Sharing Venture

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today released a statement on the final permanent injunction issued today by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts officially ending the Northeast Alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue. The Northeast Alliance was an anticompetitive joint venture that enabled two of the largest airlines in the United States to function like a single carrier on certain routes, threatening competition in an industry already experiencing the negative impacts of market consolidation. The California cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Long Beach, Burbank, Ontario, Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, and Santa Ana were the most affected by this illegal activity.

“The court's injunction permanently ends the Northeast Alliance, an illegal venture that was driving up airfare prices. Critically, American Airlines and JetBlue are now prohibited from entering into any new agreements substantially similar to that alliance," said Attorney General Bonta. "We are proud to have worked with our federal and state partners to secure this important win for consumers. We will continue to step in to protect the competitive market whenever it is threatened."

On September 21, 2021, Attorney General Bonta, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of states, sued the airlines over the Northeast Alliance. On May 19, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that the Northeast Alliance violated the federal Sherman Act. On July 5, 2023, JetBlue decided to terminate the Northeast Alliance. Today's final permanent injunction confirms the final terms of the court's order blocking and terminating JetBlue and American Airlines' anticompetitive venture.

A copy of the final permanent injunction is available here.