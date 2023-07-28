Commissioner Against Corruption Chan Tsz King received Commissioner of Hong Kong ICAC Woo Ying-ming

MACAU, July 28 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, received the delegation of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong who visited Macao today (28th July) and had a meeting with the Commissioner of the ICAC, Woo Ying-ming. Both sides agreed to reinforce cooperation on the basis of the current foundation and join hands together to enhance practical exchange and personnel connection among the anti-corruption agencies of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in order to proactively take forward the integrity building of the Greater Bay Area.

Chan Tsz King welcomed the delegation of the ICAC and pointed out that Macao and Hong Kong had been maintaining good partnership in graft fighting, especially mutual case assistance and intelligence exchange. In terms of corruption prevention promotion and personnel training, the ICAC is an example that is worth learning from and therefore the partnership with the ICAC will be consolidated. Moreover, he also agreed that both sides should join hands together to enhance the exchange and cooperation among the anti-corruption agencies of the Greater Bay Area.

Woo Ying-ming agreed that the continuous cooperation between the ICAC and the CCAC should be strengthened. Moreover, he put forward numerous suggestions on promoting the cooperation among the anti-graft agencies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area such as the holding of seminars, exchange and training for personnel, etc. He also introduced the achievements made during the visit to several cities in the Greater Bay Area prior to the visit to Macao.

The persons who attended the meeting also included the Assistant Director of the Operations Department of the ICAC, Wong Wai-kit, the Assistant Director of the Corruption Prevention Department of the ICAC, Cheung Chin-kit, the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption of Macao, Chan In Chio and personnel from the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CCAC.