Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack open Aug. 1 – Aug. 25

The 2023-24 recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will open Aug. 1 and remain open through Aug. 25. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order to close the 2023-24 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, consistent with the federal closure, during its July Commission meeting.

The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and is currently under a new rebuilding plan. The new rebuilding plan included a large reduction in harvest, resulting in the small remaining quota expected to be met early by NOAA Fisheries.

Consistent state and federal recreational seasons for greater amberjack will help prevent quota overages and mitigate risks of future paybacks and early closures.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”

If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or other specific reef fish species in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation (annual renewal is required). As a State Reef Fish Angler, you could be selected to receive a mail survey component of the State Reef Fish Survey. By participating in the State Reef Fish Survey, you are improving recreational data that is used to provide optimum recreational fishing opportunities in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.