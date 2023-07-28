Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,574 in the last 365 days.

Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County Virginia Sheriff endorsed by Veterans for Trump

Stave Maxwell endorsement by Veterans for Trump

Steve Maxwell for Sheriff

Veterans for Trump national and Veterans for America First Virginia state chapter have issued endorsements for Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County VA Sheriff

Steve Maxwell will serve the people ,not the establishment, and he has our full support”
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA , USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies press room:

L-Strategies is the official press room for Veterans for Trump.

Steve Maxwell is a former deputy sheriff who served in narcotics, he is a combat veteran and currently a criminal investigator with the DOD. Steve Maxwell is an America First candidate who supports former president Trump.

“At Veterans for Trump national we stand with Steve Maxwell in his fight against the establishment ” said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump president.

Veterans for Trump feels county and municipal elections are important and have been forming state chapters to better support local candidates. Virginia has a state chapter launched and President Patrick Collis has also announced the Virginia VFAF State Chapter endorsement of Steve Maxwell.

For more on Veterans for Trump endorsements and state chapters see : https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

For more on Steve Maxwell for Sheriff visit: https://stevemaxwellforsheriff.com/

Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Steve Maxwell for VA Spotsylvania County Sheriff , Veterans for Trump endorsement Stan Fitzgerald

You just read:

Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County Virginia Sheriff endorsed by Veterans for Trump

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more