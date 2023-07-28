Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County Virginia Sheriff endorsed by Veterans for Trump
Veterans for Trump national and Veterans for America First Virginia state chapter have issued endorsements for Steve Maxwell for Spotsylvania County VA Sheriff
Steve Maxwell will serve the people ,not the establishment, and he has our full support”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA , USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies press room:
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President
L-Strategies is the official press room for Veterans for Trump.
Steve Maxwell is a former deputy sheriff who served in narcotics, he is a combat veteran and currently a criminal investigator with the DOD. Steve Maxwell is an America First candidate who supports former president Trump.
“At Veterans for Trump national we stand with Steve Maxwell in his fight against the establishment ” said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump president.
Veterans for Trump feels county and municipal elections are important and have been forming state chapters to better support local candidates. Virginia has a state chapter launched and President Patrick Collis has also announced the Virginia VFAF State Chapter endorsement of Steve Maxwell.
For more on Veterans for Trump endorsements and state chapters see : https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
For more on Steve Maxwell for Sheriff visit: https://stevemaxwellforsheriff.com/
