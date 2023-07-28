Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:38 am, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Monte Daniels, of no fixed address.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, 59-year-old Joseph Ballard, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###