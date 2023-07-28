Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Sept. 12, 2023

MARYLAND, July 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 28, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Sept. 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Sept. 11 at 2 p.m.

Special Appropriation to Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) FY24 Capital Budget - $602,651 for Planned Life Cycle Asset Replacement: MCPS (Source of Funds: State Aid; Aging Schools Program).

Bill 32-23, Police - Policing Advisory Commission - Amendments , would rename the Policing Advisory Commission so that it will now be known as the Community Advisory Commission on Public Safety, amend the law regarding the Policing Advisory Commission regarding appointment of members and scope of the Commission, and generally amend the law regarding policing, public safety and law enforcement.

Bill 33-23, Police - Voluntary Registry for Emergency 911 Calls Established, would establish a voluntary registry for emergency 911 calls to enable the public to provide personal and medical information to assist emergency responders, and generally amend the law regarding public safety, emergency response and policing.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Residents who would like to call in or testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v or by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.



