MAD Security and SmarterD Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Services
The Premier Managed Security Services Provider that combines technology, services, support, and training to simplify the cybersecurity challenge.
MAD Security teams up with SmarterD, merging cutting-edge technology with cybersecurity expertise to redefine risk and compliance management for businesses.
SmarterD's platform has not only revolutionized our approach to cybersecurity risk and compliance but has also become an indispensable tool in our arsenal.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD Security and SmarterD Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Services
— Brad Proctor
The collaboration brings together two industry leaders to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions and services.
MAD Security, a leading cybersecurity managed security services provider (MSSP) and a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO), is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SmarterD, a risk-based cybersecurity management platform. This partnership will leverage SmarterD's innovative technology to enhance MAD Security's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services.
SmarterD is renowned for its ability to eliminate complexity, improve efficiency, and ensure cybersecurity effectiveness. Its platform integrates IT, Security, PMO, and Financial Systems to streamline processes and improve efficiencies through AI and ML technologies.
"Our partnership with SmarterD has been nothing short of a game-changer," said Brad Proctor, SOC Compliance Lead at MAD Security. "SmarterD's platform has not only revolutionized our approach to cybersecurity risk and compliance but has also become an indispensable tool in our arsenal. The collaborative improvements we've made to the platform have significantly enhanced its capabilities, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients."
The partnership will allow MAD Security to leverage SmarterD's six powerful solutions: Asset Governance, Security Governance, Vulnerability Management, Service Management, Integrated Risk Management, and IT Finance. These solutions will enhance MAD Security's ability to safeguard businesses with world-class, industry-leading managed services and technology solutions.
"Collaborating with MAD Security has been a truly rewarding journey," said Vijay Sundar, Founder & CEO of SmarterD. "Their unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement resonates deeply with our own mission. The insightful feedback from MAD Security has been pivotal in refining our platform, enhancing its capabilities to better serve our clients. We eagerly anticipate the continued growth and innovation that our partnership will foster."
MAD Security, a veteran-owned and operated cybersecurity company, is committed to providing high-standard, constantly improving cybersecurity services to defense industry-based contractors, aviation and aerospace companies, government contractors, financial institutions, technology services companies, higher education institutes, and manufacturing entities.
Together, MAD Security and SmarterD are redefining cybersecurity risk and compliance management. They stand ready to take on your day-to-day cybersecurity challenges to ensure your business is secure 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
For more information about MAD Security and its services, visit www.madsecurity.com. For more information about SmarterD, visit www.smarterd.com.
About MAD Security
MAD Security is a cybersecurity managed security services provider (MSSP) that specializes in providing security operation center (SOC) services to the defense industrial base and public sector government contractor companies. MAD Security was ranked by MSSP Alert in the Top 250 MSSPs in 2022 and 2021.
About SmarterD
SmarterD is a comprehensive and integrated platform designed to address the IT and cybersecurity management needs of Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs). By offering critical IT and security functions in a single solution, SmarterD aims to simplify operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure cybersecurity effectiveness for SMBs.
Glen Gravelle
MAD Security
+1 888-623-7324
info@madsecinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook