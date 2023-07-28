Government agencies tasked with developing and intensifying counter-terrorism efforts to strengthen Sweden’s security

SWEDEN, July 28 - The reactions following the burning of copies of the Quran have led to a deteriorating security situation. The Government has therefore decided to task several government agencies with strengthening Sweden’s ability to prevent, avert and impede terrorism and violent extremism.

“During the past six months, we have seen a number of events that have both individually and collectively resulted in threats against Sweden. This applies not least to the burning of the Quran,” says Minister for Justice Gunnar Strömmer.

The Government remit includes 15 government agencies that, in light of the deteriorating security situation, will intensify their cooperation to strengthen Sweden’s ability to prevent, avert and impede terrorism and violent extremism.

The Swedish Security Service has also been tasked with coordinating long-term development of counter-terrorism efforts within the framework of the activities conducted in the Counter-Terrorism Cooperative Council. The remit also includes consideration of which government agencies should be part of the Council.

The agencies currently involved in more operational cooperation, i.e. the Swedish Security Service, the Swedish Police Authority, the National Defence Radio Establishment and the Swedish Armed Forces, will take measures to enhance their operational cooperation to fight terrorism and counter individuals who are deemed to pose a threat of terrorism.

“Our security situation is serious. According to the Swedish Security Service, the recent burnings of copies of the Quran and protests in the Muslim world have led to a deteriorating security situation. This Government remit is an important step in strengthening Sweden’s overall efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism,” says Mr Strömmer.

The Swedish Security Service will coordinate the reporting of the remit. Reports must be submitted to the Government Offices (Ministry of Justice) by 1 September 2024, 1 September 2025 and 1 September 2026. They must also include the measures that have been taken to prevent, impede and avert terrorism and violent extremism.