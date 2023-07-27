HCM City hosts international beauty exhibition

VIETNAM, July 27 - HCM CITY — More than 1,000 domestic and international brands in the cosmetics and beauty industry are showcasing products and technologies at the Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The annual beauty trade show attracted 400 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories, including the US, France, Italy, Belgium, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, India, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The event serves as a valuable platform for retailers, product suppliers, and service providers to connect with high-quality brands, exchange cutting-edge technologies, and catch the latest beauty trends from around the world.

Products on display include skin care and personal care, make-up and tool accessories, beauty health supplements, food and beverages, nailcare and haircare products and equipment, medical aesthetic product and equipment, perfumery, cosmetics and personal hygiene, and packaging and processing equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Claudia Bonfiglioli, General Manager of Beauty in Informa Markets, said: “The overall picture of the beauty industry in Việt Nam is on the rise more than ever. Along with that is the development of a variety of product lines suitable for the beauty needs of consumers in Việt Nam’s market. This is such a positive signal.”

“However, being in a rising market bring lots of competition and local companies should focus on innovation to stay ahead of the competition,” Bonfiglioli said.

“In Việt Nam, the younger generation is interested in fashion trends and eager to spend on high quality beauty products. There is an increasing demand from importers to find new beauty brands that are suitable for Việt Nam’s market,” she said.

Demand is focusing on natural and organic products, as consumers become more health conscious and environmentally aware, along with the increasing popularity of beauty technology and digitalisation. Consumers are now more likely to use mobile apps and online platforms to research, purchase, and review beauty products, she said.

Social media influencers and online beauty content creators have also become important in shaping consumer preferences and trends.

Vietnamese consumers are becoming more selective and knowledgeable about beauty products, and are looking for high-quality, natural, and personalised products, she added.

The three-day event also hosts several seminars with topics on Việt Nam’s beauty manufacturing, cosmetic technology, aesthetic plastic surgery, retail marketing for beauty in Việt Nam, and skincare tips for men and women with new technologies.

Orgnanised by Informa Markets Vietnam, the exhibition at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center will run until July 29. — VNS