Genius Group Appoints Head of Digital Marketing and Sales and Head of Global Product

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today announced the addition of two new senior management team members. Jennifer Brady has been appointed as Head of Digital Marketing and Sales, effective July 10, 2023 and Jason Jaingue has been appointed as Head of Global Product, effective July 17, 2023.



Jennifer Brady has over 30 years marketing and management experience, particularly in the education sector, and has formerly been the Chief Marketing Officer of the University of Massachusetts President’s Office, the New England Institute of Business and Southern New Hampshire University. Ms Brady is a proven marketing pioneer with consistent track record of delivering results through measurable marketing strategies and will be responsible for Genius Group’s global marketing and sales campaigns.

Jason Jaingue is a Product Executive and Big Tech alumnus who has significant experience in efficiently scaling rapidly emerging businesses and developing world-class user experiences. At Amazon, Mr Jaingue led product, marketing and technology teams across its retail and marketplace organizations for almost eight years. At Expedia Group, he led the global display advertising team and most recently, led an eCommerce tech team at Walmart.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer and Jason to the Genius Group team,” commented Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group. “Their experience and expertise are exactly what we were looking for and will provide immense value to Genius Group as we continue our mission of disrupting the current education model with a more student-centered, entrepreneurial, life-long learning curriculum.”

Ms Brady said “I’m thrilled to be joining Genius Group and look forward to expanding its growth across student enrollments, revenue, programs and strategic partnerships.”

Mr Jaingue added “Roger and the team have a bold vision for the future of online global education, and I’m excited at the prospect of bringing their dynamic ideas to reality.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.5 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

For further information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

