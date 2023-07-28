Governor Carney Announces Nomination to Superior Court

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced that he will nominate Kathleen Miller to serve as a Superior Court Judge. If confirmed, Miller will take the seat formerly held by Superior Court Judge Abigail LeGrow.

“Kathleen is a skilled attorney with the experience necessary to serve on Delaware’s Superior Court bench,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank her for her willingness to serve, and I look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.”

Miller is a partner at Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and has represented clients in each of Delaware’s trial courts. She served as the President of the Delaware State Bar Association from 2021 to 2022, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and a J.D. from Delaware Law School.

Miller’s nomination is expected to be considered by the Delaware State Senate during an Extraordinary Session later this year.