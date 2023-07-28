Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the passing of Tommy Bunn, agriculture advocate and husband of Secretary Elaine Marshall

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director

NCDA&CS Public Affairs

919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the passing of Tommy Bunn, agriculture advocate and husband of Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

“North Carolina farmers and our agriculture industry have lost a great champion with the passing of Tommy Bunn. We have been friends for over 30 years through our work in the tobacco industry and agriculture and I greatly respected his insights, experience and advice on ag policy and the future of the industry.

"When I talked with Tommy, I knew he had a deep understanding of issues, plus a wealth of experience to draw from. I knew I could always count on him for honest feedback and dialogue. He was a tireless advocate for tobacco farmers and North Carolina agriculture, and I appreciate his lifetime of service. He will be greatly missed by me and many in the agriculture community. My deepest condolences to Secretary Elaine Marshall and the family.”