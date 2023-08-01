Family of Connecticut girl files lawsuit against state education authorities after bullying claims were ignored
Sandra LaPrade's story mirrors a national problem: 1 in 5 kids are bullied in the US. Schools must prioritize student safety and take complaints seriously.
Bullying is not a part of growing up; it’s a cowardly and cruel choice.”PLAINFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The parents of a Connecticut girl are seeking compensation and punitive damages from several local authorities and individuals, after their teenage daughter was subjected to a prolonged campaign of bullying from fellow students while her school, the police, and other authorities took no action.
— Nick Jonas
Sandra LaPrade’s 14-year-old daughter is described in the lawsuit as ‘an exemplary student who loved to learn’. Despite this, she endured incessant bullying, sexual harassment, taunts, threats, and intimidation over a period of more than a year and a half.
The civil lawsuit has been filed by the Law Offices of Tricia S. Lindsay on behalf of the LaPrade family. The list of defendants in the case include Plainfield Board of Education, Plainfield Public Schools, Plainfield Central Middle School, the Town of Plainfield, Plainfield Police Department, and various individuals associated with those organizations.
The facts of the case, as laid out in the complaint, describe how the teenager was relentlessly bullied while a student at Plainfield Central Middle School. The child, who has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and suffers from anxiety, endured threats of violence and taunts about her appearance and her sexuality over a sustained period of time.
Between December 2020 and the summer of 2021, the girl’s parents were made aware of numerous incidents of bullying and complained several times. In one incident, a fellow student threatened the teenager with a box-cutter, but staff at the school failed to act despite one of the defendants being ‘physically present and witnessing the altercation’.
Events came to a head when the child was kept on her own in a room on the school premises, unable to see her mother, while the main perpetrators were able to move freely about the school. Her mother eventually called the police and was arrested for ‘breaching the peace’. The child was then sent home alone without any information about her mother, who was still being held at the police station.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs allege emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, and false imprisonment.
The parents’ attorney, Tricia Lindsay, says that the case is illustrative of a worrying trend. All across the United States, young people are suffering the effects of bullying, and there is not always the support available to help them.
According to a report by the National Center for Educational Statistics, approximately one in five students (21%) in the United States reported being bullied in 2019. The report says: ‘the effects of bullying can be long-lasting and can negatively impact the physical, emotional, and social health of both the victim and the bully. It is important to address and prevent bullying in schools and communities to create safe and healthy environments for all’.
"Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem anymore - it is a national and international issue that is being grossly overlooked,” said Attorney Tricia Lindsay. “Lives are being lost every day due to the devastating effects of bullying, and it's time to take it far more seriously. We need to educate ourselves, spread awareness, and foster compassion and empathy to create a safer and more accepting world. It's time to act. Let’s come together to make a difference and stand up to bullying."
The lawsuit has been brought by the LaPrade family pursuant to 42 U.S.C. §1983 and the Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution. The plaintiffs are seeking compensation and punitive damages. The case, at the United States District Court, District of Connecticut, remains ongoing.
The suit was filed with the United States District Court - District of Connecticut; Civil Case No.23-cv-00748
Link to complaint: https://pacermonitor.com/public/case/49152460/LaPrade_et_al_v_Plainfiled_Board_of_et_al
