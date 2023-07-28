Submit Release
Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. Refiles Fund Fact for the Pembroke American Growth Fund, the Pembroke Canadian Growth Fund and the Pembroke Canadian All Cap Fund

MONTRÉAL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. (“Pembroke”), the manager of the Pembroke American Growth Fund, the Pembroke Canadian Growth Fund and the Pembroke Canadian All Cap Fund (the “Funds”) announced today that it has corrected non-material errors in respect of the trading expense ratio for the units of each of these Funds for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “TER”), which was incorrectly reported in the fund facts for each of these Funds. The TER of each of these Funds are lower than the TER disclosed in the original fund facts.

Fund’s name Trading Expense Ratio (TER)
Pembroke American Growth Fund 0.05 %
Pembroke Canadian Growth Fund 0.11 %
Pembroke Canadian All Cap Fund 0.03 %

Accordingly, revised fund facts for each of these Funds are being filed concurrently on SEDAR+ to reflect the correct TER. These revised fund facts replace the version filed on May 17, 2023 for each of these Funds.

For further information on Pembroke and the Funds, please visit www.pml.ca or call 1-800-667-0716 (Montreal) or 1-800-668- 7383 (Toronto).

About Pembroke

Pembroke is a wealth advisory firm that provides clients with customized solutions to secure their financial futures. Our clients include individuals, families, and foundations. The firm was founded in 1988 by Pembroke Management Ltd., an institutional money manager that has been investing in growth stocks since 1968.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Montreal Office:
1002 Sherbrooke Street West Suite 1700
Montreal Quebec H3A 3S4
Tel: 514-848-0716
Toll-free: 1-800-667-0716

Toronto Office:
150 King Street West Suite 1210
Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9
Tel: 416-366-2550
Toll-free: 1-800-668-7383

 


