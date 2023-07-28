Sherri Sullivan to retire as judge of Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





28 July 2023





ST. LOUIS – Judge Sherri Sullivan will retire as a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, effective August 1, 2023, after nearly 35 years of judicial service. Sullivan served the court twice as chief judge, from July 2003 through July 2004 and again from July 2021 through June 2022. The late Governor Mel Carnahan appointed Sullivan to the Eastern District in 1999. She earned his bachelor’s degree in justice administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. Prior to her judicial career, she served as a prosecutor for the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office until she was appointed in March 1989 as an associate circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). Five year later, she was appointed as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.





“We are very grateful for Judge Sullivan’s long and faithful service to the citizens of Missouri, the judiciary, and to this court,” Chief Judge Kelly Broniec said. “We will miss her wisdom and guidance.”





Over the years, Sullivan has been active in The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Women Lawyer’s Association of Greater St. Louis, and the National Association of Women Judges. In addition, she is a member of the American Bar Association, the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation, and the St. Louis Forum. She was inducted into the SLU Law Order of Fleur de Lis Hall of Fame in 2022.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, hears appeals from the trial courts in 25 counties in eastern Missouri and the City of St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system. The court is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis.









