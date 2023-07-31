Engaging Fans Off the Field: Terry McLaurin Launches Site & Loyalty Program with Athlete Studio

Terry McLaurin Official Logo

Terry McLaurin teams up with Athlete Studio to create an engaging experience for his fans.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry McLaurin, the star wide receiver for Washington, has captivated fans both on and off the field. To strengthen his connection with his fanbase and provide an engaging experience, he teamed up with Athlete Studio.

Following an impressive rookie season in 2020, Terry McLaurin and his representation recognized the importance of fostering a closer relationship with his loyal fanbase. That’s when he was connected to Athlete Studio, the premier all-in-one personal branding platform for professional athletes.

Terry McLaurin partnered with Athlete Studio to build out his official site, McLaurin17.com. Athlete Studio also worked closely with Terry on a new custom logo and multiple lines of merchandise that his fans could purchase.

Athlete Studio's approach revolved around understanding Terry McLaurin's passions off the field, so he could better resonate with his fans. This resulted in captivating collections like "Terry's Tackle Shop" and "Us Never Them." These collections helped his fan base create a deeper connection with Terry.

Building on the success of McLaurin17.com and wanting to do more for his fans, Terry McLaurin and his team sought to further engage their fans in new and innovative ways. Athlete Studio created "Athlete Pass” - a loyalty program where fans could enter monthly giveaways for prizes on his site.

"Athlete Pass" allowed fans to receive exclusive digital collectibles, tickets to a home game in Washington, autographed memorabilia, and even an opportunity to attend a private AMA session with Terry McLaurin, hosted by Athlete Studio.

Terry McLaurin’s “Athlete Pass” officially launched at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season and gave his site an immediate uptick in traffic. The program was a huge success with his fans, and resulted in a 344% increase in monthly sales on the site.

He also witnessed a substantial growth of almost 3x his newsletter subscriber base, which allows fans to receive updates right from Terry. The giveaways hosted through "Athlete Pass" attracted thousands of submissions, proving that fans want a deeper connection with their favorite athletes. By leveraging Athlete Studio's expertise, Terry McLaurin not only established a central hub for his most devoted fans but also extended his influence beyond the realm of sports.

To all fans, you make this possible! Dive deeper into the “Us Never Them” movement at McLaurin17.com.

*Join the Journey: Partner with Athlete Studio*

As Athlete Studio continues to redefine athlete branding and fan engagement, opportunities for collaboration remain open. Professional or collegiate athletes looking to create meaningful connections with their fans can explore the world of possibilities with Athlete Studio.

Interested in working with Athlete Studio? Visit our website at Athlete.Studio.

*About Athlete Studio:*

Athlete Studio is a personal branding platform catering exclusively to professional and collegiate athletes. With a proven track record of empowering athletes to connect with their fans on a deeper level, Athlete Studio is at the forefront of revolutionizing the athlete-fan relationship.