Retirement Expert Mark S. Gardner Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with The Keys to Authenticity

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark S. Gardner, President of Retire Wellness Dallas, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "The Keys to Authenticity." Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Gardner's enlightening chapter, "Prepare Yourself for an Authentic Financial Retirement," has played a pivotal role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. With his invaluable insights, readers can embark on a journey towards achieving similar success in their retirement endeavors.



About Mark S. Gardner:

Mark S. Gardner helps his clients make plans before and after they retire so they can have the kind of retirement they want. The hallmark of his services stands out because he uses tax-advantaged strategies and solutions to ensure his clients have a worry-free income in retirement.

Having managed people's money for four-plus decades, Mark has extensive experience guiding clients toward their financial goals. His education encompasses a bachelor's degree in business and marketing. He is certified in Social Security Claiming Strategies (CSSCS) and college funding. In addition, he maintains a vigorous ongoing education, which updates him on the latest retirement strategies and tax laws. Mark is a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group. He continuously trains with Ed Slott and Company, America's IRA Experts, on in-depth technical training. His studies offer advanced pre- & post-retirement account strategies and estate planning techniques and address new tax laws. Gardner emphasizes tax reduction methods for retirees as they transition into the distribution phase of retirement. The Group is known as a leader in the retirement industry and protecting its clients' families' futures. Mark is Certified in Social Security Claiming Strategies (CSSCS) designation—additionally, an approved counselor for helping Parents with College-bound children. Today, Taxes are a concern, so Mark is a Managing Director with Society For Financial Literacy (SOFA).

A longtime resident of Dallas, TX, Mark has survived cancer and a major car accident. Mark is active in HOD International, B'nai B'rith International, and serves on several local charities and civic activities. In 2017, he helped send more than 50,000 kosher meals to Houston to victims of Hurricane Harvey. He volunteers as a basketball referee for YMCA youth. He and his wife, Tsipora, have three sons and one daughter.

Mark S. Gardner has been interviewed and quoted by many top financial papers like Forbes, Benzinga, and Yahoo Finance. Mark has been seen on the Hit Show Success Today on ABC, NBC, CBS & Fox affiliates and was selected to receive the prestigious EXPY award for sharing his knowledge through writing and media.

The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.