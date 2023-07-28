MDC Cape Nature Center to host sensory Saturday, K-9 agent Tex meet-and-greet in August

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in August with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Nature Center at Night: Meet K-9 Agent Tex | When: 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Registration not required.

Corporal Alan Lamb and canine Tex are one of nine canine/handler teams within MDC. They're tasked with enforcing laws related to conservation and public safety, assisting with search and rescue operations, and of course meeting Missouri's citizens. This is your opportunity to learn more about canine Tex, his amazing abilities, and how he and Cpl. Lamb protect our fish, forests, and wildlife.

This program is part of our “Nature Center at Night” series, and the building and exhibits will remain open during the program.

Find out who lives in the water by participating in several sensory-friendly activities. These child-directed activities are designed to provide many opportunities through hands-on exploration. Registration is required to experience this quieter and less-crowded Sensory Saturday time.

Aquatics: Sensory Saturday | When: 2:30 – 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Registration not required.

Feel free to come and go as you like. This program is designed to be inclusive to children of all ages and abilities.

Wild About Water

Join us this year for a guided kayak or canoe experience, stomp through a stream looking for the critters that call creeks home or explore the mysteries of a southeast Missouri swamp. To whet your appetite even more, each program attended will enter you in a chance to win the “Wild About Water” grand prize drawn this December. We can’t wait to see you all downstream!

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free August events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your kiddos and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times! And be sure to “save the date” for this year’s Day on the River set for Sept. 16 in downtown Cape Girardeau!

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.