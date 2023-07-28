MDC, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri to offer free trees

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri’s CommuniTree Program to provide over 10,000 free 3-gallon native trees and shrubs for public or non-profit plantings in Missouri.

“A healthy tree canopy provides social, environmental, and economic benefits to communities,” said Jennifer Behnken, MDC Community Forester. “This includes parks, schools, churches, neighborhood associations – essentially any public green space in a community or municipality.”

The program distributes to more than 250 partners every year. The trees and shrubs used in this program are grown from 50 species of seedlings provided by MDC.

“This is the first year Forest ReLeaf of Missouri is offering transportation to southeast Missouri,” she added.

The application process to receive trees this fall has opened, and the process is as follows:

Review the project CommuniTree Program Criteria and Checklist located here: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4W9.

View available tree species and their descriptions, then make selections based on what is best for your planting project.

Once you have selected your trees, you will be prompted to fill out the online application describing the project details, stewardship plan, and contact information.

In the delivery notes, use “SE MO delivery” to indicate transportation to Cape Girardeau.

After the application is digitally submitted, Forest ReLeaf staff will review the request, approve the order, and reach out to set up a time for pick up at their nursery or delivery to Cape Girardeau.

Tree giveaways are based on many factors including scheduling and weather; each season’s timeline varies. Typically, there is a very high volume of applicants each year, and patience is appreciated. It is recommended that a planting date is not selected until the order has been confirmed.

The trees will be delivered to 2610 Industrial Drive in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 10.

More information about this program, including a full list of available trees, can be found at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4WC. Species are limited in supply and will only be available while supplies last.