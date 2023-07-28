South Carolina Health Planning Committee to Meet August 2, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 28, 2023

South Carolina Health Planning Committee The South Carolina Health Planning Committee will meet Wednesday, August 2, at 1:00 pm.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

AGENDA

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

1. Call to Order – 1:00 pm

2. Roll Call / Quorum

3. Approval of Minutes of July 25, 2023, meeting, S.C. Health Planning Committee

4. Nomination and approval of Vice-Chairman

5. Introduction and discussion of draft 2023 State Health Plan

6. Approval of Department staff’s publication of draft 2023 State Health Plan on SC DHEC website and publication of State Register notice (establishing public comment period and scheduling regional hearings) Adjournment

CONTACTING HEALTHCARE QUALITY

If you have any questions regarding the public meeting, please email CONinfo@dhec.sc.gov.