This week, the Office of the Attorney General of Texas recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (“AAG”) of the year from the Child Support Division for their commitment to Texas children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support field regions, along with one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin. Honorees are chosen based on recommendations from their peers and supervisors for going above and beyond their regular duties to serve Texas children.

Jose Almaraz was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s State Office in Austin.

Lea Neal was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 1 in Amarillo.

Daniela Martinez was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 2 in San Antonio.

Gabriel Guzman was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 3 in Harlingen.

Logan Nutt was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 4 in Dallas.

Bartley McIntosh was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 5 in Texarkana.

Angela Jeffries was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 6 in Houston.

Victoria Bongat was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 7 in Temple.

Siobhan Weathers was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 8 in El Paso.

Tameka Boyd was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 9 in Fort Worth.

Korya Armstrong was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s Region 10 in Rosenberg.

Each recipient has demonstrated a desire to serve Texas families, help their colleagues, and enhance the Attorney General’s Child Support Division.

The Attorney General’s Child Support Division offers an array of services to help families, including locating absent parents, establishing paternity for children born to unmarried parents, enforcing and modifying child and medical support orders, and collecting and distributing child support payments.

For more information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it offers, call (800) 252-8014 or visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.