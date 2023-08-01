Michael Corbin (R) Ramps Up 2023 Fundraising to Challenge for Georgia's 7th Congressional District in November 2024
Michael Corbin, Congressional Candidate, GA CD7 (John's Creek,Duluth,Norcross,Peachtree Corners,Lilburn,Lawrenceville,Snellville,Grayson,Dacula,Loganville)PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Corbin of Peachtree Corners, GA, Republican Congressional Candidate, Georgia District 7: (John’s Creek, Duluth, Berkeley Lake, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Grayson, Dacula, Loganville)
Michael Corbin (R) from Peachtree Corners, GA is running in 2024 with his sights firmly fixed on winning a district that he holds dear. Growing up and living in the district, combined with his professional and educational background make him a candidate for the people.
“We are preparing to triple contributions as we close out 2023, with plans to expand fundraising efforts and grassroots community outreach leading up to the 2024 General Election. I am running to be the voice in Washington, D.C., of someone who is from, lives and personally invested in our district."
- Michael Corbin, Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 7th District.
After leading the Republican Primary in May 2022 with 42% of the vote (18,637 votes), Corbin lost his Primary runoff in June 2022 and vows to never let it happen again.
"I felt horrible about not winning the runoff, which led to a more decisive victory for the Democrats in November 2022. I learned from that experience and will not let our district down in 2024." - Michael Corbin
Corbin has been an advocate for change in Georgia's election laws and has teamed up with Better Ballot Georgia, a non-partisan organization that aims to end traditional runoffs.
"I am not a proponent of the current runoff system here in Georgia and urge lawmakers at the State Capitol to invest efforts in amending the current laws. The state of Georgia has far too long subjected our voters to time consuming runoffs, which are paid for by taxpayer dollars, and have an average voter drop-off of roughly 60 percent. Not to mention the advertisements everyone is subjected to for another month. There are better ways to come to a 50% plus majority, one being Instant Runoff Voting." - Michael Corbin
Corbin’s ethos is based on Faith, Freedom, and Facts. He is a proud husband and father of two, a graduate of Duluth High School in Gwinnett County and holds a degree from The University of Georgia, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and International Affairs. His professional career spans 19 years of business development experience in technology in strategic leadership positions. Michael is a member of The Gwinnett GOP, Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Mission Committee, and serves on the Board of Directors for Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries.
Key Issues:
1) Strengthening our economy
2) Holding “Big Tech” accountable by introducing legislation to amend section 230 (enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Title V of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, generally providing online entities immunity from their actions)
3) Responsible path towards energy independence
4) Strengthening our military and supporting our veterans
5) Term Limits, Corbin strongly believes political offices, should have term limits; endorsed by U.S. Term Limits (USTL) organization. President Philip Blumel commented on Corbin's pledge, "Michael's strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people." " America needs a Congress that will be served by "citizen legislators," not career politicians."
6) Strategically rebuilding our aging infrastructure in Georgia and across the county
7) Keeping politics out of public schools while allowing for school choice
8) Securing our borders safely and ethically, while allowing lawful immigration to pursue the American dream
9) Supporting responsible pro-life initiatives
10) Access to affordable healthcare for Americans
11) Breaking down racial barriers - Corbin states, "As a loving husband of someone of color and having multicultural children. I do not see race; I see the woman and children that I love, not color."
