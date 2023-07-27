Annapolis, MD – The Advisory Board of the Spay and Neuter Grants Program will meet on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Headquarters, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. Agenda items include general Board business. For more information, please contact Program Coordinator Jen Swanson at 410-841-5766 or jen.swanson@maryland.gov.
Meeting Notice: Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board to Meet on August 11, 2023
