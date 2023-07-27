U.S. Visitor Arrivals in June 2023 Continued to Exceed 2019 Levels

Posted on Jul 27, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: July 27, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 889,274 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in June 2023, an increase of 5.5 percent from June 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 93.9 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from June 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, these visitors spent $2.00 billion in June 2023, which was higher than $1.83 billion (+9.2%) in June 2022 and $1.63 billion (+22.7%) in June 2019.

In June 2023, 886,038 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 3,236 visitors came via one cruise ship. In June 2022, 841,809 visitors arrived by air (+5.3%) and 1,118 visitors came by cruise ship (+189.3%). In June 2019, 946,373 visitors arrived by air (-6.4%) and 738 visitors came via two small cruise ships (+338.4%). The average length of stay by all visitors in June 2023 was 9.07 days, compared to 9.44 days (-3.9%) in June 2022 and 8.80 days (+3.0%) in June 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 268,857 visitors in June 2023, compared to 265,157 visitors (+1.4%) in June 2022 and 277,930 visitors (-3.3%) in June 2019.

In June 2023, 487,370 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was down from June 2022 (498,358 visitors, -2.2%) but an increase compared to June 2019 (452,958 visitors, +7.6%). U.S. West visitor spending of $1.01 billion in June 2023 was higher compared to June 2022 ($963.3 million, +4.6%) and June 2019 ($691.2 million, +45.7%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in June 2023 ($236 per person) was up moderately from June 2022 ($215 per person, +9.5%) but was considerably more than June 2019 ($171 per person, +37.9%).

There were 247,299 visitors from the U.S. East in June 2023, a slight decrease from June 2022 (249,684 visitors, -1.0%) but higher than June 2019 (240,223 visitors, +2.9%). U.S. East visitor spending rose to $672.6 million in June 2023, compared to $662.5 million (+1.5%) in June 2022 and $491.1 million (+36.9%) in June 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in June 2023 ($275 per person) increased in comparison to June 2022 ($260 per person, +5.5%) and was much higher than June 2019 ($210 per person, +30.8%).

There were 46,753 visitors from Japan in June 2023, compared to 11,940 visitors (+291.6%) in June 2022 and 126,592 visitors (-63.1%) in June 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $69.4 million in June 2023, compared to $24.3 million (+185.8%) in June 2022 and $182.0 million (-61.9%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in June 2023 ($238 per person) decreased compared to June 2022 ($244 per person, -2.5%) and June 2019 ($249 per person, -4.3%).

In June 2023, 19,237 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 15,634 visitors (+23.0%) in June 2022 and 19,172 visitors (+0.3%) in June 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $44.7 million in June 2023, compared to $34.4 million (+29.9%) in June 2022 and $36.1 million (+23.9%) in June 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in June 2023 ($226 per person) increased compared to June 2022 ($196 per person, +15.1%) and was significantly more than June 2019 ($160 per person, +41.1%).

There were 85,379 visitors from all other international markets in June 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 66,193 visitors (+29.0%) from all other international markets in June 2022 and 107,428 visitors (-20.5%) in June 2019.

In June 2023, a total of 5,096 trans-Pacific flights with 1,114,054 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,069 flights (+0.5%) with 1,049,608 seats (+6.1%) in June 2022, and 5,399 flights (-5.6%) with 1,182,276 seats (-5.8%) in June 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first half of 2023, total visitor spending was $10.78 billion, up significantly from $9.23 billion (+16.9%) in the first half of 2022 and from $8.86 billion (+21.7%) in the first half of 2019.

A total of 4,964,711 visitors arrived in the first half of 2023, representing a 12.0 percent growth from 4,431,332 visitors in the first half of 2022. Total arrivals decreased 4.0 percent when compared to 5,171,182 visitors in the first half of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In June 2023, visitor arrivals from the U.S. West declined 2.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Among states that comprise the Pacific region (387,269 visitors, -3.2%), fewer visitors from California (315,641, -4.4%) and Oregon (22,153, -0.5%) offset growth in arrivals from Washington (45,242, +0.8%) and Alaska (4,234, +48.5%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (99,964 visitors, +1.8%) increased compared to June 2022.

Most of the U.S. West visitors in June 2023 had been to Hawaii before (79.7%) while 20.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.1 percent of the U.S. West visitors in June 2023 stayed in hotels, 17.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2023, there were 2,611,016 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 2,623,235 visitors (-0.5%) in the first half of 2022 and 2,258,313 visitors (+15.6%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $5.08 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to $4.93 billion (+3.1%) in the first half of 2022 and $3.44 billion (+47.8%) in the first half of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first half of 2023 was $228 per person, a moderate increase from $218 per person (+4.9%) in the first half of 2022, but up considerably from $176 per person (+30.0%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. East: In June 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East dropped slightly (-1.0%) compared to June 2022. Fewer visitors from the South Atlantic (61,877 visitors, -1.1%), East North Central (44,563 visitors, -5.8%), Mid Atlantic (27,421 visitors, -6.0%) and New England (11,847 visitors, -4.5%) regions entirely offset growth in arrivals from the West South Central (62,497 visitors, +2.1%), West North Central (22,772 visitors, +1.6%) and East South Central (16,240 visitors, +11.4%) regions.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in June 2023 have been to Hawaii before (56.6%) while 43.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 59.7 percent of the U.S. East visitors in June 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.4 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2023, 1,313,890 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,264,704 (+3.9%) in the first half of 2022 and 1,186,360 visitors (+10.7%) in the first half of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $3.43 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to $3.11 billion (+10.2%) in the first half of 2022 and $2.41 billion (+42.2%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2023 increased to $266 per person, compared to $246 per person (+7.8%) in the first half of 2022 and $208 per person (+27.4%) in the first half of 2019.

Japan: Of the 46,753 visitors in June 2023, 45,937 arrived on international flights and 816 came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in June 2023 were repeat visitors (68.5%) while 31.5 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 77.3 percent of the visitors in June 2023 stayed in hotels, 13.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first half of 2023, there were 214,246 visitors from Japan, compared to 34,925 visitors (+513.5%) in the first half of 2022 and 734,235 visitors (-70.8%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $344.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $86.7 million (+297.2%) in the first half of 2022 and $1.03 billion (-66.7%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2023 was $237 per person, compared to $231 per person (+2.7%) in the first half of 2022 and $241 per person (-1.8%) in the first half of 2019.

Canada: Of the 19,237 visitors in June 2023, 15,505 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 3,732 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in June 2023 were first-time visitors (55.5%) while 44.5 percent have been to Hawaii before. In terms of lodging, 54.6 percent of Canadian visitors in June 2023 stayed in hotels, 27.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 16.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 3.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 3.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first half of 2023, there were 257,487 visitors from Canada, compared to 191,133 visitors (+34.7%) in the first half of 2022 and 315,535 visitors (-18.4%) in the first half of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $658.0 million in the first half of 2023, compared to $443.0 million (+48.5%) in the first half of 2022 and $642.8 million (+2.4%) in the first half of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first half of 2023 increased to $216 per person, from $182 per person (+18.9%) in the first half of 2022 and $166 per person (+30.1%) in the first half of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 501,562 visitors to Oahu in June 2023, compared to 437,769 visitors (+14.6%) in June 2022 and 562,749 visitors (-10.9%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $848.9 million in June 2023 compared to $787.9 million (+7.7%) in June 2022 and $738.1 million (+15.0%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 121,778 visitors in June 2023, compared to 110,855 visitors (+9.9%) in June 2022 and 128,968 visitors (-5.6%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2023, there were 2,742,970 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,260,353 visitors (+21.4%) in the first half of 2022 and 3,025,236 visitors (-9.3%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2023, total visitor spending was $4.41 billion, up from $4.00 billion (+10.1%) in the first half of 2022 and $4.02 billion (+9.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Maui: There were 276,136 visitors to Maui in June 2023, compared to 288,333 visitors (-4.2%) in June 2022 and 295,926 visitors (-6.7%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $619.4 million in June 2023, compared to $549.8 million in June 2022 (+12.7%) and $477.1 million (+29.8%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 71,790 visitors in June 2023, compared to 76,288 visitors (-5.9%) in June 2022 and 76,008 visitors (-5.5%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2023, there were 1,485,757 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,406,058 visitors (+5.7%) in the first half of 2022 and 1,522,534 visitors (-2.4%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2023, total visitor spending was $3.47 billion, compared to $2.79 billion (+24.6%) in the first half of 2022 and $2.61 billion (+33.2%) in the first half of 2019.

Kauai: There were 129,905 visitors to Kauai in June 2023, compared to 133,517 visitors (-2.7%) in June 2022 and 134,790 visitors (-3.6%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $251.4 million in June 2023, compared to $231.2 million in June 2022 (+8.7%) and $196.1 million (+28.2%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 32,510 visitors in June 2023, compared to 34,631 visitors (-6.1%) in June 2022 and 32,986 visitors (-1.4%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2023, there were 693,618 visitors to Kauai, compared to 644,139 visitors (+7.7%) in the first half of 2022 and 686,539 visitors (+1.0%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.33 billion, compared to $1.06 billion (+26.2%) in the first half of 2022 and $963.6 million (+38.1%) in the first half of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 158,739 visitors to Hawaii Island in June 2023, compared to 157,443 visitors (+0.8%) in June 2022 and 163,564 visitors (-3.0%) in June 2019. Visitor spending was $263.4 million in June 2023, compared to $247.2 million (+6.6%) in June 2022 and $205.8 million (+28.0%) in June 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 40,845 visitors in June 2023, compared to 41,669 visitors (-2.0%) in June 2022 and 38,338 visitors (+6.5%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2023, there were 880,486 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 812,729 visitors (+8.3%) in the first half of 2022 and 880,361 visitors (0.0%) in the first half of 2019. For the first half of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.43 billion, compared to $1.28 billion (+11.8%) in the first half of 2022 and $1.16 billion (+24.2%) in the first half of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,078 scheduled flights with 843,072 seats from the U.S. West in June 2023, compared to 4,346 flights (-6.2%) with 859,246 seats (-1.9%) in June 2022, and 3,916 flights (+4.1%) with 784,087 seats (+7.5%) in June 2019.

The number of scheduled seats from the U.S. West declined 1.9 percent between June 2023 and June 2022. Additional service from Denver (38,415, +43.9%), Las Vegas (60,347, +7.4%), Portland (29,726, +25.2%), Salt Lake City (5,697, +1.4%), and Seattle (104,201, +8.0%) was entirely offset by reduced service from Long Beach (21,462, -1.7%), Los Angeles (224,349, -8.1%), Oakland (49,996, -3.9%), Phoenix (42,164, -21.4%), Sacramento (24,321, -13.3%), San Francisco (127,097, -6.0%), San Jose (59,906, -2.5%) and no service from Santa Ana (-3,654 seats) compared to June 2022.

Scheduled seats in June 2023 rose 7.5 percent compared to June 2019. There was reduced service from Los Angeles (224,349, -16.1%), Oakland (49,996, -6.7%), Phoenix (42,164, -2.2%), Portland (29,726, -1.5%), Salt Lake City (5,697, -4.6%), and San Francisco (127,097, -7.5%). Offsetting these reductions was additional service from Anchorage (5,105, +7.0%), Denver (38,415, +20.1%), Las Vegas (60,347, +168.0%), Long Beach (21,462, +278.5%), Sacramento (24,321, +32.8%), San Diego (44,616 +38.2%), San Jose (59,906, +42.5%) and Seattle (104,201, +17.1%). There were also scheduled seats from Ontario (+5,670 seats) in June 2023 which were not in service in June 2019.

U.S. East: There were 364 scheduled flights with 97,447 seats from the U.S. East in June 2023, compared to 333 flights (+9.3%) with 92,517 seats (+5.3%) in June 2022, and 402 flights (-9.5%) with 114,333 seats (-14.8%) in June 2019.

Scheduled air seats in June 2023 grew 5.3 percent compared to June 2022. There was reduced service from Chicago (15,878, -18.2%), Dallas (23,253, -28.8%), and no service from Orlando (-3,614 seats) compared to June 2022. These reductions were offset by additional service from Atlanta (8,178, +20.6%), Austin (4,726, +41.7%), Boston (5,560, +17.6%), Houston (10,556, +27.5%), Minneapolis (6,119, +19.8%), New York JFK (12,771, +53.1%), and Washington, D.C. (960, +247.8%). There were also scheduled seats from Detroit (+4,906 seats) and Newark +4,560 seats) in June 2023 which were not in service in June 2022.

Scheduled seats in June 2023 were down 14.8 percent compared to June 2019. There was additional service from Atlanta (8,178, +10.8%), Detroit (4,906, +897.2%), New York JFK (12,771, +53.1%), and scheduled seats from Austin (+4,726 seats), which were not in service in June 2019. These increases were offset by reduced service from Boston (5,560, -23.1%), Chicago (15,858, -22.2%), Dallas (23,253, -40.4%), Houston (10,556, -3.3%), Newark (4,560, -36.7%), and Washington, D.C. (960, -86.7%).

Japan: In June 2023, there were 283 scheduled flights with 79,054 seats from Japan. Air capacity was much greater compared to June 2022 (101 flights, +180.2% with 23,534 seats, +235.9%), but remained below June 2019 (610 flights, -53.6% with 155,388 seats, -49.1%).

The number of scheduled air seats tripled compared to June 2022. There was additional service from Osaka (10,837, +679.6%), Haneda (30,338, +295.1%), and Narita (33,348, +130.5%) to Honolulu. There were also scheduled seats from Fukuoka (+3,336 seats) and Nagoya (+1,195 seats) to Honolulu in June 2023 which were not in service in June 2022. There were no direct flights from Japan to Kona in June 2023 or in June 2022.

The number of scheduled seats (-49.1%) in June 2023 was half the volume of June 2019. There was additional service from Haneda to Honolulu (30,338, +48.4%) and scheduled seats from Fukuoka to Honolulu (+3,336 seats), which were not operating in June 2019. These increases were offset by reduced service from Nagoya (1,195, -91.3%), Osaka (10,837, -67.3%), and Narita (33,348, -55.3%) to Honolulu, and there was no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to June 2019. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in June 2023 compared to June 2019 with 43 flights and 9,584 seats to Kona from Haneda and Narita.

Canada: Visitor arrivals from Canada to Hawaii are seasonal, with June through September typically being slower months. Air service reflects this seasonality with only direct flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operating during this period.

In June 2023, there were 118 scheduled flights with 20,232 seats from Vancouver, compared to 102 flights (+15.7%), with 17,448 seats (+16.0%) in June 2022, and 90 flights (+31.1%) with 16,890 seats (+19.8%) in June 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In June 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,388 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 58 flights (+10.3%) with 17,511 seats (+10.7%) in June 2022. Seat capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 scheduled flights, -35.4%, with 31,265 seats, -38.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In June 2023, there were 64 scheduled flights with 19,388 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 58 flights (+10.3%) with 17,511 seats (+10.7%) in June 2022. Seat capacity remained below the June 2019 level (99 scheduled flights, -35.4%, with 31,265 seats, -38.0%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,540 seats from Auckland in June 2023. Service from Auckland to Hawaii was suspended in June 2022. In June 2019, there were 32 flights (-18.8%) with 9,142 seats (-17.6%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,701 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in June 2019. Korea: There were 72 scheduled flights with 20,826 seats from Seoul in June 2023, compared to 55 flights (+30.9%) with 17,440 seats (+19.4%) in June 2022, and 74 flights (-2.7%) with 23,221 seats (-10.3%) in June 2019.

There were 72 scheduled flights with 20,826 seats from Seoul in June 2023, compared to 55 flights (+30.9%) with 17,440 seats (+19.4%) in June 2022, and 74 flights (-2.7%) with 23,221 seats (-10.3%) in June 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in June 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2023 and also in June 2022 compared to 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in June 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in June 2023 and also in June 2022 compared to 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in June 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in June 2023, compared to 18 flights (+22.2%) with 5,562 seats (+22.2%) in June 2022, and 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,798 seats (0.0%) in June 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in June 2023, compared to 18 flights (+22.2%) with 5,562 seats (+22.2%) in June 2022, and 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,798 seats (0.0%) in June 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in June 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in June 2022. There were four flights (+25.0%) with 656 seats (+29.6) in June 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in June 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in June 2022. There were four flights (+25.0%) with 656 seats (+29.6) in June 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in June 2023 and June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in June 2023 and June 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in June 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in June 2023 and June 2022. There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in June 2023 and June 2022. There were 17 scheduled flights with 2,822 seats in June 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2023 and also June 2022 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in June 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in June 2023 and also June 2022 compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 820 seats (-17.1%) in June 2019. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2023, compared to five flights (+160.0%) and 890 seats (+306.1%), and 11 flights (+18.2%) with 3,058 seats (+18.2%) in June 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in June 2023, compared to five flights (+160.0%) and 890 seats (+306.1%), and 11 flights (+18.2%) with 3,058 seats (+18.2%) in June 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in June 2023, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 712 seats (+56.2%) in June 2022, and six flights (-33.3%) with 1,668 seats (-33.3%) in June 2019.

In the first half of 2023, there were 30,324 trans-Pacific flights with 6,649,030 seats, compared to 30,289 flights (0.0%) with 6,312,102 seats (+5.3%) in the first half of 2022, and 30,729 flights (-1.3%) with 6,750,177 seats (-1.5%) in the first half of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. In June 2023, 3,236 visitors came to Hawaii aboard one out-of-state cruise ship. Another 10,152 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In June 2022, 1,118 visitors (+189.3%) came to Hawaii aboard one out-of-state cruise ship that also had a turnaround tour. Most of the 1,118 visitors that arrived on this ship toured the islands and then departed Hawaii by air. After the first group of cruise visitors left, 999 visitors flew into Honolulu to embark on the ship, toured the islands, and then most left with the ship to visit the next port. Another 4,225 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In June 2019, 738 visitors arrived on two small out-of-state cruise ships. There were no turnaround tours. Another 12,618 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first half of 2023, 80,958 visitors entered Hawaii via 37 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 60,861 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first half of 2022, 29,181 visitors entered Hawaii via 21 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,983 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on several out-of-state cruise ships and another 13,061 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first half of 2019, 77,035 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 64,238 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

June visitor statistics indicate that our visitor industry continues a steady recovery. The total visitor arrivals of 889,274 in June 2023 was the third-highest June in our history. Japanese arrivals in June 2023 at 46,753 was the highest since March 2020 and represented a 36.9 percent recovery from the same month in 2019. In DBEDT’s tourism forecast, we expect Japanese arrivals will recover to about 50 percent of the 2019 level by the end of this year.

Cruise ship visitors also had a great first half of the year of 2023. With more than 80,000 visitor arrivals by ships, it marked the third-highest first-half year figure since the state began recording cruise visitors in January 1999.

With the accelerated recovery of international visitors, Oahu experienced the highest increase in visitor arrivals for the first half of 2023, and neighbor islands experienced higher increases in visitor expenditures mainly due to their higher room rates.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the June 2023 tables here.

