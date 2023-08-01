Submit Release
GIG WORKER SOLUTIONS AND GP AGENCY JOIN FORCES, ENRICHING BENEFITS FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS AND GIG WORKERS

Empowering the 74 million mmbers of the Gig Economy

Where tradition meets progress

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a game-changing move for the financial and gig economy sectors, Gig Worker Solutions and GP Agency are delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This alliance signifies a pivotal step in enhancing the benefits available to the financial professionals associated with GP Agency, many of whom are gig workers themselves, and the vast gig economy client base they serve.

The partnership leverages Gig Worker Solutions' pioneering Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) platform, a unique solution designed to address the distinct needs of gig economy workers. With this strategic alliance, GP Agency's financial professionals gain the opportunity to access and extend a wider range of resources and benefits to their clients, including Group Health Insurance, Worker's Compensation, retirement planning, and pathways to verifiable W2 income.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with GP Agency," said Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions. "By making our platform accessible to their financial professionals, we can collectively enrich the opportunities for gig economy workers. This partnership symbolizes a significant advancement for all parties involved."

Importantly, this alliance recognizes the unique position of GP Agency's financial professionals, many of whom are also part of the gig economy. The partnership, therefore, serves a dual purpose: enhancing the range of services these professionals can offer to their clients and simultaneously increasing the benefits available to them as gig workers.

Chris Gaddis, Managing Partner for GP Agency, echoed the enthusiasm: "With the inclusion of Gig Worker Solutions, our financial professionals, many of whom are gig workers themselves, can now provide their gig economy clients with more comprehensive services. This partnership marks a pivotal shift towards financial inclusivity in the gig economy."

As the gig economy continues to surge, accounting for an estimated 74 million workers across the United States, this partnership serves as a transformative milestone. GP Agency's financial professionals, along with the gig economy clients they serve, can now access an expanded suite of tools and resources, ushering in an era of enhanced financial security and professional growth.

For more information, visit Gig Worker Solutions at https://gigworkersolutions.com/ and GP Agency at https://www.gpagency.com/.

About Gig Worker Solutions: Gig Worker Solutions is an innovative Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO), uniquely designed to cater to the needs of gig economy workers. Their mission is to bridge the gap that has traditionally left gig workers without access to vital benefits typically available to W2 employees.

About GP Agency: GP Agency is a leading brokerage firm, partnering with nearly 50 top-rated carriers to bring the best financial products to the market. With a diverse network of financial professionals, many of whom are gig workers themselves, they offer a unique blend of sales, marketing support, and cutting-edge web technology, ensuring the delivery of high-quality solutions to their clients.

