Industry Experts Explore the Future of Real Estate Investing at Mission Matters M x M Event

Beverly Hills, CA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Los Angeles California, Mission Matters MxM held an event, Real Estate Investor Talks presented by Brooke Sosa Capital, which featured a keynote by title sponsor Brooke Sousa alongside speakers James Huang, Shannon Robnett, Rob Sechrist, Masudur Khan, and Marianne Canero. The event, hosted in partnership with eXp Commercial and Chase Bank, shared wisdom from industry experts on the rapidly changing real estate investment landscape. Investors, professionals, and attending media gained insight into the inner workings of real estate investing and strategies applicable to their endeavors in the field.



(From left to right) Adam Torres, James Huang, Rob Sechrist, Marianne Canero and Masudur Khan

Keynote speaker Brooke Sousa, a real estate investment entrepreneur, shared investment strategies and entrepreneurial insights earned through the lens of her real estate investment company, Brooke Sousa Capital.

“With adaptability as a pillar of our operations, I have a strong exit strategy built into each deal or property, ensuring that I stay on top of the ever-evolving real estate market,” Sousa says. “We continue to pivot as market research indicates. All moving parts considered, the foundation of my business remains the same: respect and good old-fashioned hard work. My team’s adaptability coupled with our emphasis on our foundational values ensures a dynamic and consistent approach to business.”

Several speakers shared the stage with Sousa at Mission Matters MxM Real Estate Investor Talks. These experts shared their thoughts on the future of real estate investing from their own unique business perspective.

(From left to right) Adam Torres and Shannon Robnett

Speaker and Pelorus Capital Group LLC president Rob Sechrist adds: “Despite a bear market and significant headwinds, which have largely been perpetuated by the disconnect between state and federal policy, the future of real estate investing in the cannabis sector shows a ton of potential and promise.”

The event highlighted strategies to increase investors’ success and navigate challenges through future transformations in the real estate industry. Attendees left the event with valuable tools to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

About Brooke Sousa:

Brooke Sousa is an American entrepreneur and fitness influencer born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. Sousa launched Brooke Sousa Capital, combining her passions for real estate and investing.

