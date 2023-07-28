Governor McKee, DEM Announce Availability of $3 Million in Grant Funding to Help Communities, Local Groups Protect Open Space

RHODE ISLAND, July 28 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that $3 million in matching grants are available to help communities and local organizations protect valuable open space throughout Rhode Island through DEM's Local Open Space Grant Program. The grant round officially opens Aug 1, 2023, with a submission deadline of Oct 27, 2023. Funding is leveraged through the Rhode Island voter-approved 2022 and 2018 Green Bonds.

As part of this grant round, awards up to $400,000 – which may cover up to half of the project cost – will help preserve lands that offer significant natural, ecological or agricultural value by direct purchase or conservation easement. Projects that connect or expand existing protected lands will be prioritized. And climate change-related impacts of a project will be considered. In addition to these grants, funding is available to cover some costs associated with appraisal, title, and survey services. Restrictions apply, and applicants are encouraged to review the grant guidelines available at www.dem.ri.gov.

"Through DEM's Local Open Space Grant Program, the state is helping preserve Rhode Island's natural resources for future generations," said Governor McKee. "Increasing the public's access to the outdoors by preserving precious open space benefits the residents of our communities and helps Rhode Island become a more resilient place."

Electronic applications are encouraged and should be forwarded to the DEM's Division of Planning & Development at dem.projects@dem.ri.gov by 4 PM on Friday, Oct 27. Proposals and supporting materials may also be mailed to the attention of DEM, Division of Planning & Development, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908. Municipalities, land trusts, and nonprofit land conservation organizations are eligible to apply. Applications will be reviewed and ranked by the Natural Heritage Preservation Advisory Committee, with final awards to be made by the State Natural Heritage Preservation Commission.

Rhode Island's wealth of historic parks, bikeways and green spaces provide for public enjoyment – in addition to improving the health of the environment, strengthening the state's climate resilience, and supporting the economy. Since 1985, the Local Open Space Grant program has protected over 12,500 acres of land, including nearly 1,700 acres over the past five years.

Places used by residents and tourists alike for outdoor recreation, including iconic properties such as Weetamoo Woods and Pardon Gray in Tiverton, Mount Hope Farm in Bristol, Third Beach in Middletown, and Mercy Woods in Cumberland, all have been protected through this program. These natural assets play a big role in the state's tourism economy by providing opportunities for the public to camp, fish, hunt, hike, and enjoy the great outdoors – all while generating revenue for the local economy.

DEM's Green Space programs – which include Local Open Space, Outdoor Recreation, and Recreational Trail grants – fund land conservation, recreational land acquisition and development, and recreational trail development and improvement statewide.

?The Local Open Space Grant Program is administered by the state's Natural Heritage Preservation Commission and provides funding assistance to local communities for the protection of important open space and public recreation lands. Nearly every town in the state has received funding through the program over the course of the 200 grants administered since 1990, furthering the mission of preserving Rhode Island's precious resources and increasing the public's access and enjoyment of our natural lands.

