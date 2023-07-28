Submit Release
BTAI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 15, 2021 to June 28, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in BTAI:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bioxcel-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42698&from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, the Company’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (3) the Company’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA; (4) the Company’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in BioXcel you have until September 5, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased BioXcel securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the BTAI lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bioxcel-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42698&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


