Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presents credential to Governor General.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Sultan Bin Fahad Bin Khuzaim had presented his letter of credentials to the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Thursday 27 July 2023 at Government House.

In receiving the letter of credence, Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi said Solomon Islands and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed a warm and cordial relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2014.

He said over recent years, bilateral relations have gained momentum and continues to gather pace with fruits of the cooperation being harvested.

Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi said Solomon Islands continues to work with Saudi Arabia multilaterally on their shared goal of combating climate change.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Sultan Bin Fahad Bin Khuzaim making his presentation before the Governor General, H.E Sir David Vunagi.

The Governor General said Solomon Islands acknowledges the immense support Saudi Arabia has provided towards the 17th Pacific Games in Honiara November 2023, and further conveyed support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the World Expo 2030, an equally, if not more, unifying event.

H.E Sir David Vunagi used the occasion to acknowledge the generous hospitality the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia availed towards the Solomon Islands delegation during the recent high-level visit, led by Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“It was a successful visit with fruitful outcomes as we seek to deepened cooperation to cover energy, climate change, investment and tourism.”

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Sultan Bin Fahad Bin Khuzaim with the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck.

The Governor General, H.E Sir David Vunagi therefore, expressed his confidence that under His Excellency Sultan Bin Fahad Bin Khuzaim tenure as the Non-Resident Ambassador to Solomon Islands, both countries will continue to meaningfully cooperate, and pursue matters of shared interest to promote progress, and prosperity for our two peoples.

In presenting his letter of Credence, His Excellency Sultan Fahad Bin Khuzaim, Non-Resident Ambassador to Solomon Islands acknowledged that although diplomatic relations have been recent, they have developed quite rapidly.

“It indicates the extent of the desire of the Governments of our two friendly countries to strengthen relations and develop cooperation in areas of common interest.”

His Excellency Sultan Fahad Bin Khuzaim said under the directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, his team have been commissioned to be active, forward looking, and proactive in order to develop the Kingdom’s bilateral relations with Solomon Islands and consolidate our joint cooperation and mutual coordination in international forums and organizations with regards to issues of interest to both countries.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East. The Kingdom increasingly diversified its economy, and today produces and exports a variety of industrial goods all over the globe.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE