Renowned CEO, John Taylor McEntire, Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with The Keys to Authenticity

John Taylor McEntire, CEO of Mutual Prosperity, LLC, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

About John Taylor McEntire:

Growing up in a faith-based home, John Taylor McEntire developed a fascination for world cultures via a unique family dynamic that, in addition to four brothers and sisters, included cousins, Native American foster brothers, foreign exchange students and humanitarian refugees.

After two years as a missionary in Japan, McEntire changed his college major to Japanese and Asians Studies with a focus on business. While researching ringi-seido, a decision-making process in Japanese management systems, John learned about nemawashi, an informal process of quietly laying the foundation for some proposed change by gathering live support and feedback with the goal of building communal buy-in. This activity set his life’s course.

McEntire has brought his expertise and vision for development and growth to numerous companies/institutions in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. He has traveled to all 50 states, has lived in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Qatar and has worked in and/or visited 40 countries.

His first professional engagements were in Japan, starting with TOLA, Inc, an international public relations firm, and then UMI Japan, representing U.S. business interests where he orchestrated the consensus building between thirteen global electronics manufacturers including Sony, Matsushita, JVC, Philips, and Samsung to adopt the Macrovision copy protection system for DVRs. Changing the name to Rovi, it was later bought by Tivo, now part of Xperi brands.

After five years in Japan, McEntire held management positions at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, WA, and various corporations. McEntire recently wrapped up nine years with Qatar Foundation in Doha, Qatar, as director managing the Foundation’s vast intellectual property portfolio. He continues as Senior Advisor from Richland, WA where he founded his new company, Mutual Prosperity. With his recent minting as a certified Canfield Success Principles trainer, he offers the ultimate East meets West approach to forging functional and enabled innovation ecosystems.



