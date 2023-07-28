Submit Release
Stellantis Joins Forvia and Michelin as Equal Shareholder in Symbio, a Leading Hydrogen Company

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. confirms it has completed its 33.3% purchase in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. FORVIA and Michelin are equal shareholders.

The announcement is a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility industry and illustrates Symbio’s technological excellence in hydrogen fuel cell innovations. The addition of Stellantis as a shareholder will boost Symbio’s development across Europe and in the U.S.

Acquiring an equal stake in Symbio bolsters Stellantis’ leadership position in hydrogen-powered vehicles by supporting the fuel cell van production in France, and it also serves as a perfect complement to the Company’s growing battery electric vehicle portfolio.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		  

