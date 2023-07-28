Teren, Inc. Appoints Luc Vincent, AI Leader and Greentech Expert, as New Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- Teren, Inc., a leading climate resilience platform in the energy sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Luc Vincent as a new board member. Vincent’s experience in AI, mobility, mapping, and greentech product innovation provides invaluable guidance to Teren. His addition to the board will strengthen the company's position as a leader in climate resilience, remotely-sensed data processing, and AI-enabled intelligence.
“Teren is thrilled to welcome Luc to our board,” says Toby Kraft, CEO of Teren. “We look forward to benefiting from his invaluable insights, strategic expertise, and extensive industry knowledge in greentech and AI. Adding Luc to our board will further accelerate Teren’s growth and reinforce our commitment to transforming data to create a safer and more sustainable planet.”
Vincent’s impressive career in geospatial mapping, imagery, greentech and AI, has revolutionized how consumers interact with technology. He currently serves as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hayden AI, where he drives the development of its automated bus lane enforcement and digital twin products. Prior to his time at Hayden AI, he led one of Meta’s AI Innovation Centers, an organization focused on creating extraordinary, state-of-the-art, AI-powered experiences for users of Meta’s AR & VR products. Vincent was also on the Lyft's executive leadership team, where he first led the Marketplace & Mapping team, then founded and grew Lyft’s Level 5 Autonomous Driving Division, all the way to its acquisition by Toyota in 2021.
Prior to his roles at Lyft and Meta, Vincent spent 12 years at Google, where, among others he founded Google Street View and grew it into a global success. In addition to Street View, Vincent led Google’s Geo Imagery organization, a division focused on collecting and organizing vast amounts of imagery of our planet, and making it as accessible and useful as possible. Vincent was also instrumental in Google's initiatives to leverage technology and imagery for positive environmental impact, including projects like Google Sunroof, Google Earth Engine, and environmental mapping projects.
About Teren - Denver-based Teren is a climate resilience platform that helps organizations build, operate and insure resilient infrastructure and sustainable communities. By harnessing remotely-sensed data, powerful processing, and modern data science, Teren delivers hyper-localized, actionable insights to manage climate risk and build resilience over time.
Stacey McBride
“Teren is thrilled to welcome Luc to our board,” says Toby Kraft, CEO of Teren. “We look forward to benefiting from his invaluable insights, strategic expertise, and extensive industry knowledge in greentech and AI. Adding Luc to our board will further accelerate Teren’s growth and reinforce our commitment to transforming data to create a safer and more sustainable planet.”
Vincent’s impressive career in geospatial mapping, imagery, greentech and AI, has revolutionized how consumers interact with technology. He currently serves as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Hayden AI, where he drives the development of its automated bus lane enforcement and digital twin products. Prior to his time at Hayden AI, he led one of Meta’s AI Innovation Centers, an organization focused on creating extraordinary, state-of-the-art, AI-powered experiences for users of Meta’s AR & VR products. Vincent was also on the Lyft's executive leadership team, where he first led the Marketplace & Mapping team, then founded and grew Lyft’s Level 5 Autonomous Driving Division, all the way to its acquisition by Toyota in 2021.
Prior to his roles at Lyft and Meta, Vincent spent 12 years at Google, where, among others he founded Google Street View and grew it into a global success. In addition to Street View, Vincent led Google’s Geo Imagery organization, a division focused on collecting and organizing vast amounts of imagery of our planet, and making it as accessible and useful as possible. Vincent was also instrumental in Google's initiatives to leverage technology and imagery for positive environmental impact, including projects like Google Sunroof, Google Earth Engine, and environmental mapping projects.
About Teren - Denver-based Teren is a climate resilience platform that helps organizations build, operate and insure resilient infrastructure and sustainable communities. By harnessing remotely-sensed data, powerful processing, and modern data science, Teren delivers hyper-localized, actionable insights to manage climate risk and build resilience over time.
Stacey McBride
Teren, Inc.
smcbride@teren4d.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn