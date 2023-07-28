Submit Release
Semifinalists for 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Announced

Eight Maine educators were announced today as the state semifinalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.  These distinguished educators, who are members of the 2023 County Teacher of the Year cohort, embody the dedication, innovation, and leadership that are hallmarks of Maine’s outstanding classroom teachers. As representatives of their students, colleagues, and school communities, their selection acknowledges their excellence in teaching and celebrates the collective achievements and commitment of the entire teaching profession in Maine.

The semifinalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year:

Tanya Perreault, Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore, 2023 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year Emily Rosser, Caribou Community School, Caribou, 2023 Aroostook County Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, East End Community School, Portland, 2023 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year Edith Berger, Miller School, Waldoboro, 2023 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year Lacey Todd, Mountain Valley Middle School, Mexico, 2023 Oxford County Teacher of the Year Katie Flannery, Bloomfield Elementary School, Skowhegan, 2023 Somerset County Teacher of the Year Caitlin Ray, Gladys Weymouth Elementary School, Morrill, 2023 Waldo County Teacher of the Year Colleen Maker, Washington Academy, East Machias, 2023 Washington County Teacher of the Year

Educators in the Maine Teacher of the Year Program are nominated by a member of their community for their exemplary service in education and dedication to their students. They were selected by a distinguished panel of teachers, principals, and business community members from a pool of hundreds of nominees.

In the next phase of the selection process, the semifinalists will submit professional portfolios, deliver keynote speeches, and participate in an expert panel discussion on educational equity, teacher leadership, and education policy.  The state finalists will be announced in September, and the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year will be revealed in October. The 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession, representing Maine in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The  Maine Teacher of the Year program is administered by Educate Maine through a unique partnership with  the Maine Department of Education with support from the Maine County and State Teacher of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) and the Maine State Board of Education. Funding for the program is generously provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Dead River, Geiger, Hannaford, Maine Lottery, Pratt and Whitney, the Silvernail Family, and Unum.

For more information about the Maine County Teacher of the Year Program and to see a list of County Teachers of the Year, and Maine Teachers of the Year, visit http://www.mainetoy.org.

