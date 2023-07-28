SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE STATEMENT OF PBBM ON RAISING THE WPS ISSUE ON UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

July 27, 2023

There have been resolutions in the past expressing the sense of the Senate that the Executive take action on certain issues. I'm sure, as a former senator, he knows this.

In my sponsorship speech, I also explicitly recognized the primary role our men and women in the DFA will play in pursuing this course of action.

Ang resolusyon ay simpleng pagpahayag ng pagkondena ng Senado sa pambabatos ng Tsina at pagtulak sa DFA na dalhin ang isyung ito sa UNGA.

Filipinos want government action against China's bullying. Pakinggan natin ang sambayanan.