Politburo issues disciplinary measures to Thanh Hóa Party Standing Committee

VIETNAM, July 28 - HÀ NỘI — The Politburo on Friday issues disciplinary measures to the Standing Committees of Thanh Hóa Province Party Committee for the terms 2010-15 and 2015-20.

Investigations from the Central Inspection Committee found that the local committees have violated the principles of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State laws in the investment and planning of several real estate projects.

These include projects by FLC Group, public investment projects under the Smart City Programme, the Hạc Thành Tower project, as well as violations in public employees’ declaration and disclosure of assets and income.

The committees also showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership that allowed for wrongdoings among the Party Committee of the provincial People’s Council, the Party personnel of the provincial People’s Committee, as well as several organisations and individuals.

These violations have caused serious consequences and posed risks of significant damage to the State budget, leaving many public employees and Party members disciplined, causing a negative reputation and reducing the credibility of local authorities and Party Committees.

The list includes former provincial Party Committee secretaries Mai Văn Ninh, Trịnh Văn Chiến and deputy secretary Nguyễn Đình Xứng; deputy chairpeople of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Thị Thìn and Phạm Đăng Quyền; former directors of the provincial health department Trịnh Hữu Hùng and Hoàng Sỹ Bình; and former director of the provincial planning and investment department Hoàng Văn Hùng.

The Politburo decided to give a warning to Mai Văn Ninh and requested the Party Central Committee to issue disciplinary measures to Trịnh Văn Chiến.

The Secretariat of the Central Party Committee also decided to dismiss Nguyễn Đình Xứng, Lê Thị Thìn, Phạm Đăng Quyền, Trịnh Hữu Hùng, Hoàng Sỹ Bình and Hoàng Văn Hùng from all positions within the Party.

Nguyễn Thanh Trì, former chief inspector of Lai Châu Province was also included in the list of violating officials and has since been expelled from the Party. — VNS