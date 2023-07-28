Date: July 27, 2023

AUSTIN – Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) presented two grants totaling $300,000 to Workforce Solutions Cameron County. The grants—a $150,000 Texas Industry Partnership ( TIP ) grant and a $150,000 High Demand Job Training ( HDJT ) grant —will be used to prepare Texas workers for long-term, high-demand careers.

“The grants presented today will help supply resources and aid in filling the gap for healthcare workers in Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Congratulations to Workforce Solutions Cameron and community partners in collaborating on opportunities to increase the workforce pipeline in South Texas.”

Commissioner Treviño presented the check to representatives of Workforce Solutions Cameron, Cameron County Education Initiative Inc., and the Musk Foundation at a ceremony in Brownsville. The TIP grant will support a partnership among the three entities to improve training for high demand healthcare technology jobs in Texas.

Commissioner Treviño also presented a $150,000 HDJT grant to Workforce Solutions Cameron in partnership with the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation ( GBIC ). The grant will benefit employers and workers in the Cameron County area by funding equipment and job training at Texas Southmost College to prepare students for careers as patient care technicians.

About TIP :

Funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the TIP program enables Workforce Development Boards to join with local industry partners in applying for funds on behalf of workforce related projects. The funds are used to create training programs for jobs in high demand occupations. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the Texas Industry Partnership Program webpage.

About HDJT :

The HDJT grant program is part of TWC ’s statewide effort to support collaboration between Workforce Development Boards and local economic development entities. These partnerships help create job training programs that prepare individuals across Texas communities for high-demand occupations. For more on this training program, businesses are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions office or visit the High Demand Job Training Program webpage.

