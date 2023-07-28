New Release: Adventures in the Radio Trade: A Memoir
Coming August 1st from Donovan Street Press Inc.
Mahoney fondly recalls his career as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation radio technician... In dozens of amiable, frequently humorous vignettes...amusing and highly informative. ~ Kirkus Reviews”RIVERVIEW, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures in the Radio Trade documents a life in radio, largely at Canada's public broadcaster. It's for people who love CBC Radio, those interested in the history of Canadian Broadcasting, and for those who want to hear about close encounters with numerous luminaries such as Margaret Atwood, J. Michael Straczynski, Stuart McLean, Joni Mitchell, Peter Gzowski and more. And it's for people who want to know how to make radio.
Crafted with gentle humour and thoughtfulness, this is more than just a glimpse into the internal workings of CBC Radio. It's also a prose ode to the people and shows that make CBC Radio great.
“Mahoney fondly recalls his career as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation radio technician in this memoir... In dozens of amiable, frequently humorous vignettes...amusing and highly informative.”
“What a wonderful book! If you love CBC Radio, you'll love Adventures in the Radio Trade. Joe Mahoney's honest, wise, and funny stories from his three decades in broadcasting make for absolutely delightful reading!”
~ Robert J. Sawyer, author of The Oppenheimer Alternative
Joe Mahoney has worked full-time for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for thirty-five years. He spent a decade making radio plays, working with some of the finest actors, directors, and writers in Canada. In 2007, Joe left production to join the CBC management team. He has also worked as a story editor on multiple radio, television and film projects.
Joe’s debut novel, A Time and a Place, was published on October 1st, 2017, by Five Rivers Press. His memoir about working at CBC Radio, Adventures in the Radio Trade, is due out August 1st, 2023. He is a member of SF Canada, Canada’s National Association of Speculative Fiction Professionals, and SFWA, the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association. He lives in Riverview, NB.
To learn more about Joe Mahoney and Donovan Street Press Inc please visit www.donovanstreetpress.com
