Cognota and ROI Institute Collaborate to Bring New Learning Measurement Features to the L&D Industry

ROI Institute's expertise in measurement with Cognota's learning operations platform will provide unparalleled insights into the return on learning investments.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognota, the leading provider of LearnOps software, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with ROI Institute, a renowned industry leader in measurement and evaluation, to design and implement a cutting-edge Learning Measurement feature. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way corporate L&D leaders measure the effectiveness and impact of their learning investments.

The integration of ROI Institute's expertise in measurement and evaluation with Cognota's state-of-the-art learning operations platform will provide organizations with unparalleled insights into the return on their learning investments. By leveraging advanced analytics and data-driven methodologies, Cognota and ROI Institute are committed to empowering learning professionals to make data-backed decisions, optimize learning programs, and drive measurable business results.

"We are thrilled to partner with ROI Institute to bring a powerful Learning Measurement feature to the Cognota platform," said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "As the demand for actionable learning impact grows, our collaboration will enable L&D professionals to gain deep insights into the effectiveness and value of their learning initiatives, ultimately helping them achieve business goals on time and within budget."

The Learning Measurement feature, designed jointly by Cognota and ROI Institute, will provide organizations with comprehensive metrics and reporting capabilities. Users will be able to assess the effectiveness of their programs, identify areas for improvement, and demonstrate the tangible return of learning investments.

Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, ROI Institute will join Cognota's esteemed CLO Coach Program and LearnOps Community as an Ambassador. With their extensive experience and thought leadership in measurement and evaluation, ROI Institute will contribute valuable insights, best practices, and guidance to learning professionals within the LearnOps ecosystem.

"We are delighted to innovate and become part of Cognota's CLO Coach Program and LearnOps Community," said Dr. Patti Phillips, CEO of ROI Institute. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to help organizations measure and evaluate the impact of learning and development programs. By joining forces, we can provide industry-leading expertise and support to learning professionals as they navigate the complex landscape of ROI." Dr. Jack Phillips, chair of ROI Institute, adds “Automation is the key to measurement to ensure efficiency, simplicity, consistency, and sustainability. We welcome this important collaboration with Cognota.”

The collaboration between Cognota and ROI Institute represents a significant step forward in the field of learning measurement. By combining Cognota's innovative LearnOps platform with ROI Institute's industry-leading measurement and evaluation practices, organizations will have the tools and resources to optimize their learning strategies, drive business outcomes, and demonstrate the true value of learning to stakeholders.

