Community West Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings of $2.1 Million, or $0.24 Per Diluted Share; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 Per Common Share

GOLETA, Calif., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter, and $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, the Company reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, payable August 31, 2023, to common shareholders of record on August 12, 2023.

“Our second quarter 2023 and year to date results highlight a bolstered balance sheet and display a strong level of capital in what has been a challenging six months for the banking industry,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Operating results for the second quarter of 2023 reflect lower net interest income, which was impacted by higher deposit costs that were partially offset by higher asset yields due to loan repricing and new loan growth. We continue to focus on funding our balance sheet primarily through core deposits. At the same time, we are well positioned to capitalize on new market opportunities as they may arise, as we continue to navigate through the volatility and uncertainty in the banking industry and the overall economic environment.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the second quarter 2023, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in first quarter 2023, and $2.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in second quarter 2022.
  • Net interest income was $10.7 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $11.0 million in first quarter 2023, and $11.0 million in second quarter 2022.
  • Net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 4.25% in first quarter 2023, and 4.01% in second quarter 2022.
  • Return on average assets was 0.77% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 0.92% in first quarter 2023, and 0.93% in second quarter 2022.
  • Return on average common equity was 7.47% for the second quarter 2023, compared to 8.84% in first quarter 2023, and 9.92% in second quarter 2022.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $12,000 for second quarter 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $722,000 for first quarter 2023, and a provision for loan losses of $252,000 for second quarter 2022.
  • The ACL was 1.30% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2023 and at March 31, 2023, and 1.22% at June 30, 2022.  
  • Net non-accrual loans decreased to $974,000 at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.6 million at March 31, 2023, and increased compared to $379,000 at June 30, 2022.
  • Total loans increased $4.8 million to $956.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $951.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.6 million compared to $912.7 million at June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits decreased by $9.1 million during the quarter to $911.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $920.8 million at March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $9.7 million to $195.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $205.3 million at March 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured or uncollateralized deposits totaled approximately 18% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, and 22% at March 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity from FHLB and FRB was $172.1 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $1.2 million to $113.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $112.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $6.8 million compared to $107.1 million at June 30, 2022.
  • Book value per common share increased to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.77 at March 31, 2023, and $12.25 at June 30, 2022.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains well-capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio* of 10.39% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.46% at March 31, 2023, and 9.30% at June 30, 2022.

* Capital Ratios are preliminary.

Income Statement

Total interest income increased $1.1 million in the second quarter 2023 to $14.7 million, compared to $13.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased by $3.0 million compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Interest income from loans increased $672,000 to $13.2 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest income from securities and interest-earning deposits increased $458,000 to $1.6 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to increased average interest-earning deposit balances and higher yields due to increased market rates. Total interest expenses for the quarter increased $1.4 million to $4.0 million compared to the prior quarter due to increased average balances and higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The increase in deposit expense was largely due to deposit mix changes during the quarter. Net interest income decreased to $10.7 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $11.0 million in both the preceding quarter and in second quarter 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income remained unchanged from the first six months of 2022 at $21.7 million.

Net interest margin was 3.99% for second quarter 2023, a twenty-six basis point decrease compared to first quarter 2023, and a two- basis point decrease compared to second quarter 2022. The yield on loans for the second quarter 2023 increased twenty-two basis points to 5.54%, compared to 5.32% for first quarter 2023, resulting from increased loan rates on new originations, loan prepayment revenue and the impact of higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased forty-seven basis-points to 4.88% for the second quarter 2023 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and money market deposits due to increases in the federal funds rate. The yield on investment securities increased seventy-seven basis points to 5.26% during the quarter due to higher rates earned on investments from variable rate securities and short-term investments in US Treasury securities. The cost of funds for the second quarter increased fifty-six basis-points to 1.65%, compared to 1.09% for the preceding quarter due to higher rates paid on deposit accounts and changes in the portfolio mix, primarily due to the impact from wholesale funding taken during the first quarter in response to events in the banking industry. Net interest margin was 3.99% for the second quarter 2023, a two basis-point decrease compared to the second quarter 2022. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.47% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 4.26% in the second quarter 2022. The increase was due to a sixty-two-basis point increase in loan yields due to increased average balances and increased rates on new originations due to higher market rates. The yield on federal funds and interest-earning deposits increased to 4.88% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 0.81% in the second quarter of 2022 due to increases in rates earned for overnight deposits and money market deposits due to increases in the federal funds rate. The increase in earning assets was offset by an increase in total cost of funds. The cost of funds increased to 1.65% for the second quarter 2023 compared to 0.28% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to increased rates paid on interest-bearing demand accounts and increased balances and rates on time deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased seventy-seven basis-points to 2.21%, compared to 1.44% in the previous quarter. The increase was due to higher average balances and costs for time deposits. During the first six months of 2023, the net interest margin increased nineteen basis points to 4.12%, compared to the first six months of 2022. The increase is due to higher average balances and yields from loans, higher yields on federal funds and interest-earning deposits partially offset by higher average balances and costs from time deposits and higher costs from interest-bearing deposits.

Non-interest income for the second quarter 2023 increased $384,000 to $1.1 million compared to $762,000 in first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other income that included a $255,000 gain from the sale of the Bank’s one OREO property. Other loan fees were $286,000 for the second quarter 2023 compared to $169,000 in first quarter 2023. Gain on sale of loans increased $26,000 to $56,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared to $30,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of higher sales during the quarter. Total non-interest income decreased $434,000 to $1.9 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the first six months of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $253,000 decrease in other non-interest income, $110,000 in lower gain on loan sales and $211,000 less in loan and document processing fees.   The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily caused by a $550,000 BOLI policy payout in the first six months of 2022 and a $53,000 increase in loan servicing revenue partially offset by a $150,000 net increase in OFA and OREO gains.

Non-interest expenses increased $20,000 to $8.9 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $8.8 million in first quarter 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $94,000 increase in FDIC assessment rates, and a $72,000 increase in advertising and marketing costs. The increases were partially offset by lower professional fees of $68,000 due to less consulting expense during the quarter and lower stock-based compensation expense of $172,000. In the first six months of 2023, non-interest expense was $17.7 million, compared to $15.1 million in the first six months of 2022. The increase over the six-month period in the prior year was due to a $655,000 increase in salaries and benefits due to merit increases and wage competition, a $736,000 increase in professional services and a $631,000 increase in other expenses. The increase in other expenses is primarily related to $992,000 collection and legal expense recovery in the first six months of 2022 and an $87,000 net increase in costs for dues and subscriptions partially offset by $476,000 less in OFA and OREO expense.

Income tax expense decreased $340,000 to $876,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The prior quarter included a one-time deferred tax expense adjustment of $158,000. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.2% compared to 33.0% in the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $36.2 million, or 3.1%, to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased $24.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to $1.11 billion, at June 30, 2022. Total interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions decreased $37.6 million to $128.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $166.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $28.8 million compared to $99.9 million at June 30, 2022. Total investment securities were $17.2 million at quarter end, compared to $18.2 million in the prior quarter.

Total loans increased $4.8 million, or 0.5%, to $956.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $951.5 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.6 million, or 4.8%, compared to $912.7 million at June 30, 2022. Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) increased $4.3 million during the quarter to $559.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $555.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $43.2 million compared to $516.5 million at June 30, 2022. Manufactured housing loans increased $5.8 million during the quarter to $321.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $315.3 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $15.4 million compared to $305.7 million at June 30, 2022. Commercial loans decreased $6.4 million during the quarter to $56.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $62.5 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $11.6 million compared to $67.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Other assets decreased $2.5 million to $40 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $42.1 million on March 31, 2023 and decreased $2.7 million compared to $42.2 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to the sale of the $2.3 million OREO property in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits decreased $9.1 million to $911.7 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $920.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $17.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to $894.7 million at June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $195.6 million at June 30, 2023, a $9.7 million decrease compared to $205.3 million at March 31, 2023, and a $41.1 million decrease compared to $236.7 million at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $22.8 million to $460.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $437.8 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $15.3 million compared to $475.9 million at June 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit, which include brokered deposits, decreased $19.8 million during the quarter to $237.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $256.8 million at March 31, 2023, and increased $80.5 million compared to $156.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Total borrowings decreased $25.0 million to $90.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $115.0 million at March 31, 2023, and were unchanged compared to June 30, 2022. The decrease during the quarter was due to a $15 million decrease in FHLB overnight advances and repaying $10 million in balances drawn against the Company’s line of credit.  

Stockholders’ equity increased to $113.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $112.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $107.1 million at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share increased to $12.88 at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.77 at March 31, 2023, and $12.25 at June 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit loss expense of $722,000 in first quarter 2023, and a provision expense of $252,000 in second quarter 2022. The total allowance for credit losses was $12.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023. Net non-accrual loans, plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure, were down $2.8 million to $1.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Net non-accrual loans were $974,000 as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $379,000 at June 30, 2022. Of the $974,000 of net non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023, $748,000 were manufactured housing loans, $144,000 were single family loans and $82,000 were agriculture loans.

There was $65,000 in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2023 and at June 30, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On August 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had extended the stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2023. The Company did not repurchase shares during the second quarter of 2023, leaving $1.4 million available under the previously announced repurchase program.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank (by assets) serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, including, but not limited to, the following: deterioration in the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continued high inflation,, disruptions in credit and capital markets and government policies that could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses; our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity, the impact of recent bank failures and other adverse developments to financial institutions and the general reaction by bank customers and by investors in the capital markets regarding the stability and ability of banks to meet ongoing liquidity demands, weather, natural disasters, and climate change; increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, including those involving real estate, reduction in the value of our investment securities, risks from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, including any requirement to increase capital levels imposed by law or regulation; United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS               
(unaudited)                
(in 000's, except per share data)                
                 
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31, June 30,  
    2023       2023       2022       2022    
                 
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,801     $ 1,533     $ 1,379     $ 2,361    
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions   128,754       166,342       63,311       99,915    
Investment securities   17,241       18,225       29,470       60,513    
Loans:                
Commercial   56,047       62,477       74,929       67,681    
Commercial real estate   559,677       555,339       545,317       516,514    
SBA   6,324       6,418       6,855       7,922    
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)   225       684       1,773       2,920    
Manufactured housing   321,127       315,326       315,825       305,749    
Single family real estate   10,529       9,582       8,678       9,038    
HELOC   2,556       2,557       2,613       3,380    
Other (1)   (235 )     (890 )     (648 )     (532 )  
Total loans   956,250       951,493       955,342       912,672    
                 
Loans, net                
Held for sale   19,126       21,045       21,033       23,124    
Held for investment   937,124       930,448       934,309       889,548    
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (12,148 )     (12,065 )     (10,765 )     (10,866 )  
Net held for investment   924,976       918,383       923,544       878,682    
NET LOANS   944,102       939,428       944,577       901,806    
                 
Other assets   39,532       42,055       52,765       42,233    
                 
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,131,430     $ 1,167,583     $ 1,091,502     $ 1,106,828    
                 
Deposits                
Non-interest-bearing demand $ 195,612     $ 205,324     $ 216,494     $ 236,696    
Interest-bearing demand   460,597       437,770       428,173       475,869    
Savings   18,548       20,929       23,490       25,626    
Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more)   10,328       6,268       6,693       8,688    
Other certificates of deposit   226,639       250,513       200,234       147,785    
Total deposits   911,724       920,804       875,084       894,664    
Other borrowings   90,000       115,000       90,000       90,000    
Other liabilities   15,765       18,990       13,768       15,022    
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,017,489       1,054,794       978,852       999,686    
                 
Stockholders' equity   113,941       112,789       112,650       107,142    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
$ 1,131,430     $ 1,167,583     $ 1,091,502     $ 1,106,828    
                 
Common shares outstanding   8,849       8,835       8,798       8,744    
                 
Book value per common share $ 12.88     $ 12.77     $ 12.80     $ 12.25    
                 
(1) Includes consumer, other loans, securitized loans, and deferred fees        
                 



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES                  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS                  
(unaudited)                      
(in 000's, except per share data)                      
                       
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30, June 30,  
      2023     2023       2022       2022     2022  
Interest income                      
Loans, including fees   $ 13,161   $ 12,489     $ 12,467     $ 11,867   $ 11,129  
Investment securities and other     1,554     1,096       811       787     577  
Total interest income     14,715     13,585       13,278       12,654     11,706  
                       
Deposits     3,751     2,277       913       528     500  
Other borrowings     247     278       224       203     196  
Total interest expense     3,998     2,555       1,137       731     696  
Net interest income     10,717     11,030       12,141       11,923     11,010  
Provision for credit losses     12     (722 )     (461 )     298     252  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,705     11,752       12,602       11,625     10,758  
Non-interest income                      
Other loan fees     286     169       246       292     377  
Gains from loan sales, net     56     30       12       49     136  
Document processing fees     102     78       85       114     122  
Service charges     167     154       143       114     93  
Other     535     331       278       303     323  
Total non-interest income     1,146     762       764       872     1,051  
Non-interest expenses                      
Salaries and employee benefits     5,228     5,202       4,821       4,752     4,910  
Occupancy, net     1,135     1,098       1,116       1,046     1,021  
Professional services     851     919       1,236       653     635  
Data processing     377     349       346       302     307  
Depreciation     183     180       176       173     179  
FDIC assessment     276     182       111       131     164  
Advertising and marketing     282     210       234       196     233  
Stock-based compensation     74     246       32       71     94  
Other     448     448       507       286     569  
Total non-interest expenses     8,854     8,834       8,579       7,610     8,112  
Income before provision for income taxes     2,997     3,680       4,787       4,887     3,697  
Provision for income taxes     876     1,216       1,411       1,409     1,062  
Net income   $ 2,121   $ 2,464     $ 3,376     $ 3,478   $ 2,635  
Earnings per share:                      
Basic   $ 0.24   $ 0.28     $ 0.38     $ 0.40   $ 0.30  
Diluted   $ 0.24   $ 0.27     $ 0.38     $ 0.39   $ 0.30  
                       



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES              
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS              
(unaudited)                  
(in 000's, except per share data)                  
                   
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
      2023     2022     2023       2022    
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees   $ 13,161   $ 11,129   $ 25,650     $ 22,323    
Investment securities and other     1,554     577     2,650       883    
Total interest income     14,715     11,706     28,300       23,206    
                   
Deposits     3,751     500     6,028       1,070    
Other borrowings     247     196     525       390    
Total interest expense     3,998     696     6,553       1,460    
Net interest income     10,717     11,010     21,747       21,746    
Provision for credit losses     12     252     (710 )     (32 )  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     10,705     10,758     22,457       21,778    
Non-interest income                  
Other loan fees     286     377     455       623    
Gains from loan sales, net     56     136     86       196    
Document processing fees     102     122     180       223    
Service charges     167     93     321       181    
Other     535     323     866       1,119    
Total non-interest income     1,146     1,051     1,908       2,342    
Non-interest expenses                  
Salaries and employee benefits     5,228     4,910     10,430       9,775    
Occupancy, net     1,135     1,021     2,233       2,018    
Professional services     851     635     1,770       1,034    
Data processing     377     307     726       617    
Depreciation     183     179     363       362    
FDIC assessment     276     164     458       335    
Advertising and marketing     282     233     492       491    
Stock-based compensation     74     94     320       186    
Other     448     569     896       265    
Total non-interest expenses     8,854     8,112     17,688       15,083    
Income before provision for income taxes     2,997     3,697     6,677       9,037    
Provision for income taxes     876     1,062     2,092       2,442    
Net income   $ 2,121   $ 2,635   $ 4,585     $ 6,595    
Earnings per share:                  
Basic   $ 0.24   $ 0.30   $ 0.52     $ 0.76    
Diluted   $ 0.24   $ 0.30   $ 0.51     $ 0.74    
                   



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES             
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid           
(unaudited)                        
(in 000's)                        
                         
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
  Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost  
  Interest-Earning Assets                        
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 100,860   $ 1,226 4.88 %   $ 73,179   $ 795 4.41 %   $ 149,710   $ 302 0.81 %  
Investment securities   25,002     328 5.26 %     27,213     301 4.49 %     45,243     275 2.44 %  
Loans (1)   952,694     13,161 5.54 %     952,192     12,489 5.32 %     907,088     11,129 4.92 %  
Total earnings assets   1,078,556     14,715 5.47 %     1,052,584     13,585 5.23 %     1,102,041     11,706 4.26 %  
  Nonearning Assets                        
Cash and due from banks   2,021           1,976           2,193        
Allowance for credit losses   (12,015 )         (12,479 )         (10,765 )      
Other assets   36,747           38,716           37,435        
        Total assets $ 1,105,309         $ 1,080,797         $ 1,130,904        
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 398,061   $ 1,826 1.84 %   $ 417,662   $ 1,298 1.26 %   $ 495,821   $ 273 0.22 %  
Savings deposits   19,476     12 0.25 %     23,230     12 0.21 %     25,402     16 0.25 %  
Time deposits   262,182     1,913 2.93 %     200,875     967 1.95 %     164,687     211 0.51 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   679,719     3,751 2.21 %     641,767     2,277 1.44 %     685,910     500 0.29 %  
Other borrowings   93,571     247 1.06 %     96,333     278 1.17 %     90,000     196 0.87 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 773,290   $ 3,998 2.07 %   $ 738,100   $ 2,555 1.40 %   $ 775,910   $ 696 0.36 %  
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   201,536           211,940           232,849        
Other liabilities   16,626           17,766           15,646        
Stockholders' equity   113,857           112,991           106,499        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,105,309         $ 1,080,797         $ 1,130,904        
Net interest income and margin   $ 10,717 3.99 %     $ 11,030 4.25 %     $ 11,010 4.01 %  
Net interest spread     3.40 %       3.83 %       3.90 %  
                         
Cost of total deposits     1.71 %       1.08 %       0.22 %  
Cost of funds     1.65 %       1.09 %       0.28 %  
                         
(1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.                   
                         



COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES             
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid            
(unaudited)                
(in 000's)                
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
  Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost   Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost  
  Interest-Earning Assets                
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 87,096   $ 2,021 4.68 %   $ 177,607   $ 411 0.47 %  
Investment securities   26,102     629 4.86 %     36,121     472 2.64 %  
Loans (1)   952,444     25,650 5.43 %     900,849     22,323 5.00 %  
Total earnings assets   1,065,642     28,300 5.36 %     1,114,577     23,206 4.20 %  
  Nonearning Assets                
Cash and due from banks   1,998           2,177        
Allowance for credit losses   (12,246 )         (10,691 )      
Other assets   37,727           38,282        
        Total assets $ 1,093,121         $ 1,144,345        
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 407,807   $ 3,123 1.55 %   $ 507,572   $ 592 0.24 %  
Savings deposits   21,343     25 0.24 %     24,670     33 0.27 %  
Time deposits   231,698     2,880 2.51 %     170,038     445 0.53 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   660,848     6,028 1.84 %     702,280     1,070 0.31 %  
Other borrowings   94,945     525 1.12 %     90,000     390 0.87 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 755,793   $ 6,553 1.75 %   $ 792,280   $ 1,460 0.37 %  
  Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   206,709           230,428        
Other liabilities   17,193           16,638        
Stockholders' equity   113,426           104,999        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,093,121         $ 1,144,345        
Net interest income and margin   $ 21,747 4.12 %     $ 21,746 3.93 %  
Net interest spread     3.61 %       3.83 %  
                 
Cost of total deposits   $ 21,747 1.40 %     $ 21,746 0.23 %  
Cost of funds     1.37 %       0.29 %  
                 
(1) Includes nonaccrual and held for sale loans.              
                 



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION               
(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended Six Months Ended  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023
 		  June 30, 2022  
Return on average common equity   7.47 %     8.84 %     9.92 %     8.15 %     12.67 %  
Return on average assets   0.77 %     0.92 %     0.93 %     0.85 %     1.16 %  
Efficiency ratio   74.64 %     73.94 %     67.26 %     74.77 %     62.62 %  
Net interest margin   3.99 %     4.25 %     4.01 %     4.12 %     3.93 %  
                   
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended Six Months Ended  
AVERAGE BALANCES June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   December 31, 2022
 		  June 30, 2022  
Average assets $ 1,105,309     $ 1,080,797     $ 1,130,904     $ 1,093,121     $ 1,144,345    
Average earning assets   1,078,556       1,052,584       1,102,041       1,065,642       1,114,577    
Average total loans   952,694       952,192       907,088       952,444       900,849    
Average deposits   881,255       853,707       918,759       867,557       932,708    
Average common equity   113,857       112,991       106,499       113,426       104,999    
                   
EQUITY ANALYSIS June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022        
Total common equity $ 113,941     $ 112,789     $ 107,142          
Common stock outstanding   8,849       8,835       8,744          
                   
Book value per common share $ 12.88     $ 12.77     $ 12.25          
                   
ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022        
Nonaccrual loans, net $ 974     $ 1,592     $ 379          
Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans   0.10 %     0.17 %     0.04 %        
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 65     $ 2,250     $ 2,250          
                   
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 1,039     $ 3,842     $ 2,629          
Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets   0.09 %     0.33 %     0.24 %        
Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (98 )   $ (96 )   $ (66 )        
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans   (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)     (0.01 %)        
                   
Allowance for credit losses $ 12,148     $ 12,065     $ 10,866          
Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments   427       400       94          
Total allowance for credit losses $ 12,575     $ 12,465     $ 10,960          
Allowance for credit losses/total loans held for investment   1.30 %     1.30 %     1.22 %        
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans, net   1247.23 %     757.85 %     2867.02 %        
                   
Community West Bank *                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.39 %     10.46 %     9.30 %        
Tier 1 capital ratio   11.91 %     11.82 %     11.07 %        
Total capital ratio   13.09 %     13.00 %     12.23 %        
                   
INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022        
Yield on total loans   5.54 %     5.32 %     4.92 %        
Yield on investments   5.26 %     4.49 %     2.44 %        
Yield on interest earning deposits   4.88 %     4.41 %     0.81 %        
Yield on earning assets   5.47 %     5.23 %     4.26 %        
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   2.21 %     1.44 %     0.29 %        
Cost of total deposits   1.71 %     1.08 %     0.22 %        
Cost of borrowings   1.06 %     1.17 %     0.87 %        
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.07 %     1.40 %     0.36 %        
Cost of funds   1.65 %     1.09 %     0.28 %        
                   
* Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.               
                   


Contact:            Richard Pimentel, EVP & CFO
805.692.4410
www.communitywestbank.com
     

