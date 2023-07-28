Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Submit Release
NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on July 26th and July 27th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 1, 2023.

July 26th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Socialsuite Keynote Presentation – ESG for Small Caps: Why Get Started Now?
Athena Catsoules, Account Executive
Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
Canterra Minerals Corp. OTCQB: CTMCF | TSXV: CTM
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. OTCQB: SGLDF | TSX: SGLD
First Tellurium Corp. OTCQB: FSTTF | CSE: FTEL
Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
Silver Hammer Mining Corp. OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR


July 27th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRY | AIM: PAF
Galantas Gold Corp. OTCQX: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
G2 Goldfields Inc. OTCQX: GUYGF | TSXV: GTWO
Kodiak Copper Corp. OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK
Archer Exploration Corp. OTCQB: RCHRF | CSE: RCHR
Chilean Cobalt Corp. Pink: COBA


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


