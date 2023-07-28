Gout Therapeutics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the 2022 to 2031 Forecast Period: TMR Study

Increased investment in research and development programs by key players is expected to drive the global gout therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gout therapeutics market stood at US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 4.9 million in 2031. Global gout therapeutics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2022 and 2031.



Several studies have shown that gout management in primary care is suboptimal, which could contribute to a rise in the prevalence of clinically significant symptomatic gout. Obesity, diabetes, and hypertension were found to be common in gout patients in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66875

Age is also a risk factor; hence, population aging is likely to increase the incidence of gout. Complex cases of gout, particularly secondary gout, are becoming more common in hospital practice, with the rising prevalence of advanced chronic kidney disease and usage of diuretics and nephrotoxic drugs potentially driving the global gout therapeutics market size.

Several drugs have moderate-to-high evidence of benefit for pain relief in patients with acute gout. NSAIDs, colchicine, and glucocorticoids have long been used as prophylaxis when starting urate-lowering therapy (ULT) and to treat the inflammation of acute gout attacks as all of these are considered first-line treatments for acute gout, and combination therapy can be used in severe cases. Gout is becoming more common and poses a significant health risk. Despite the fact that gout treatment has been known for long, there are still many challenges in gout management.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global gout therapeutics market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.9 billion until 2031.

From 2022 to 2031, a CAGR of 8.4% is expected with respect to the gout therapeutics market expansion

The global gout therapeutics market is currently valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2021.

The global gout therapeutics market stood at US$ 3.3 million in 2022.

Market value of the global gout therapeutics market management from 2018 to 2022 is 7.6%

North America is said to have a market share of 43.4%

Asia Pacific market region is estimated to have a market share of 29.7%.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=66875

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Growth Drivers

Hospital pharmacies segment is projected to account for a dominant share of the global gout therapeutic market in 2021. The segment is anticipated to grow considerably from 2022 to 2031. Hospital pharmacies is expected to be the second-leading segment, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

The online pharmacies segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of online pharmacies and acceptance of several gout therapeutics as over-the-counter drugs in medical therapy to penetrate the pharmaceutical and the health care market are projected to augment the online pharmacies segment.

Nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment accounted for the largest gout therapeutic market share in 2021. NSAIDs are aspirin-like medications that can reduce inflammation and pain in joints and other tissues. NSAIDs, such as indomethacin (Indocin) and naproxen (Naprosyn), have become the treatment of choice for the majority of acute gout attacks.

There is no evidence that one NSAID is superior to another. High doses of short-acting NSAIDs provide the quickest symptom relief. These medications could cause stomach upset, ulcers, or diarrhea; however, most people tolerate them well when used for a short period of time.

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the largest share of the global gout therapeutics market in 2021. The region is projected to be a highly lucrative market during the forecast period, with high market attractiveness index.

Increasing incidence of gout and rising burden of comorbidities in the United States are likely to propel the market in the region during the forecast period. Gout is the most common inflammatory arthritis in the country. Several studies have shown an increase in prevalence in the last few decades.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2031. The incidence and prevalence of gout have been steadily increasing in the region, which has resulted in increased research and development activities in gout diagnosis and gout treatment.



Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Horizon Therapeutics' supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the Krystexxa (pegloticase) injection, given in conjunction with methotrexate, to help uncontrolled gout patients achieve a complete response to treatment received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics plc announced a global collaboration and license agreement for ARO-XDH, a previously unknown discovery-stage investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed by Arrowhead as a potential treatment for uncontrolled gout.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66875<ype=S

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Drug Type NSAIDS Colchicine Corticosteroids Urate-lowering Drugs Biologics

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regions North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com