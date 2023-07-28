Slumberkins Releases New Single Titled “Take A Deep Breath” from Artist Trevor Hall as Part of Music Album Launch of “Together We Shine, Vol. 1”

Slumberkins’ New Music Album To Launch Late Summer 2023 with Songs Promoting Emotional Wellness for Children

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , the leading brand for early emotional learning, announces a new single release from Music Artist Trevor Hall titled “Take A Deep Breath.” The new song is the second music release from Slumberkins’ upcoming music album “Together We Shine, Vol. 1,” executive produced by Emmy-nominated, platinum-selling Indie-pop artist Ingrid Michaelson and set to be released August 25, 2023.



“Hearing Trevor Hall sing is truly a magical experience. His songs are beautiful and emotional, and his lyrics are full of positive words that evoke strong feelings in all of those who have the opportunity to hear it. The very first time I heard him sing, I felt his music aligned with the empowering messages Slumberkins is trying to help bring to the world,” said Kelly Oriard, Co-Founder of Slumberkins and Chief Therapeutic Officer. “In ‘Take a Deep Breath,’ the song he wrote for the new album, his soulful lyrics guide and teach children how to calm down and feel okay once a stressful moment has occurred. I am confident parents and caregivers will find themselves listening to the song with their children again and again because of the positive way it makes them feel.”

Each song on the album is inspired by a Slumberkins creature and their story book to promote an aspect of emotional wellness, including self-confidence, individuality, self-worth, love, gratitude and authenticity and brings each Slumberkins character to life. “Take a Deep Breath,” written and sung by Hall, was inspired by Slumberkins’ Alpaca and supports children as they learn to articulate their feelings, manage their anxiety and share their worries with others.

"Making this song helped me tap into my inner child and what meaningful lessons I would want to teach my own son,” said Trevor Hall. “Working with Slumberkins has been a great experience, I've enjoyed putting myself in a different creative space."

The release of “Take a Deep Breath” with Slumberkins comes as Hall is poised to embark on a new era with the highly-anticipated release of his own record, Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between. Releasing September 15th, 2023 on Hall’s own 3 Rivers Label, the highly-anticipated record delivers a future-folk masterpiece anchored in Hall’s beloved style, while simultaneously bringing a refreshing new sound to the forefront. Trevor Hall and the Great In-Between unveils raw and unfiltered facets of Hall that remain undiscovered. Hall is an extremely talented musical artist who recorded his first album at the age of 16. Starting in 2017, Hall decided to pave his own way and reclaim his artistic freedom by releasing music independently. Since then, Hall has sold hundreds of thousands of albums and amassed billions of streams, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless listeners. His memorable live performances have graced venues around the world, including multiple sold-out headline shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater. In 2021, he and his wife welcomed their son, Kai, into the world and he was a huge inspiration for the collaboration with Slumberkins.

“Together We Shine, Vol. 1,” will feature seven songs for children and families that help promote social-emotional growth by talented music artists Trevor Hall, A Great Big World, Ingrid Michaelson, Rachel Platten, Britnee Kellogg, AHI, and MOsley WOtta. The first single release titled “ Heart Family ” debuted on June 30 by A Great Big World , the Grammy award-winning duo of Ian Axel and Chad King, and reached No. 2 on the iTunes Children’s Music Chart.

Slumberkins is the leading early emotional wellness company supporting families in raising caring, confident, and resilient children through the use of positive affirmations, stories and lovable creature characters. With 50+ books in print, more than a million books in households around the world, and a successful international preschool streaming series on Apple TV+ in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, Slumberkins continues to establish their presence in the entertainment space with the drop of their new music album.

Listen to “ Take a Deep Breath ” now on your favorite streaming service including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube. The lyric video for “Heart Family” is available to view and enjoy now on YouTube and fans can pre-order the full album to automatically save to their preferred streaming service as soon as it is available. For more information about Slumberkins and the new music album release, visit www.slumberkins.com .

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

Jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins is a leading children’s education brand promoting healthy emotional development through stories and characters in the form of consumer products, books, content, music, school-based curriculum and more. Slumberkins uses original storytelling through its popular cuddly creatures to help children connect with a wide range of emotions and empower them to grow into caring, confident and resilient people.

Slumberkins was founded in 2015 by Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, both moms with backgrounds in child development and family therapy. Fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and a growing community of more than 1 million, Slumberkins is continuing to expand its wildly successful consumer products and publishing business across multiple touch points including a new affirmation app and mixed media puppet / 2D animation TV program produced by The Jim Henson Company, based on its plush toys, now streaming worldwide on AppleTV+. Slumberkins has sold more than 1 million books to date while also actively selling curriculum into schools nationwide. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/249a969b-65e3-474c-8f11-594892d86ed7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47ccb3fb-37f7-4f93-b19a-75e3e6e491ba