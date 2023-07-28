Treasure Global Announces Purchase of Shares by its Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, “Treasure Global,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sam Teo, has increased his holding in the Company. On July 27, 2023, Mr. Teo purchased 121,802 additional shares, valued at USD 101,096.



"I am excited about the bright future that lies ahead for Treasure Global, as the Company continues to deliver on its strategic objectives and advance a number of key opportunities," said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc. "Our team's relentless dedication to innovation, as well as our ability to forge strategic partnerships, has elevated our position within the technology solutions space. I firmly believe in the value and potential of our company, which is why I have chosen to increase my stake in TGL."

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/

