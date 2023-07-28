Cooking Oils & Fats Market Soars to $104,660.2 million by 2031, New Study Reveals Size and Share Projections

Cooking Oils & Fats Market

Increase in awareness of adverse side effects of transfat in traditional users is expected to hamper the cooking oils and fats market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cooking oils & fats market generated $63.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $104.66 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in awareness of fat and oil fortification, rise in relevance of vegetable oil as a crucial element in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease & breast cancer, increase in demand in confectionery & bakery, processed & ready-to-eat foods, and the expansion of hotels, cafés, & restaurants drive the growth of the global cooking oils & fats market. Moreover, governments of various countries have established a slew of policies to encourage the production and use of vegetable oils, which present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

According to the global cooking oils and fats market, the market players have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cooking oils and fats market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghananuts Company Limited, and Wilmar International Ltd

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cooking oils & fats market based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly 87% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the solid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Several governments of various countries have established a slew of policies to encourage the production and use of vegetable oils, causing the industry to expand. The Renewable Energy Directive has largely pushed the European Union's usage of vegetable oil for biofuel (RED). The directive, enacted in 2009, calls for renewable energy to account for 10% of road and rail transportation energy consumption by 2020. This aim must be implemented by EU member states (countries), together with national regulations and incentives such as blending requirements. Palm oil accounts for approximately 20% of the European Union's output of biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester) and renewable diesel (hydro-treated vegetable oil). Rapeseedand animal fats are two additional important feedstock for the production of diesel alternatives..

By value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2020.The developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population shifting toward consumption of food from food service outlets, and surge in the number of food serviceoutlets in these countries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of cooking oils and fats market analysis for region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

On the basis of cooking oils and fats market trends in 2021, the hypermarkets/supermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for approximately 38% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8%.

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031 in the cooking oils and fats market forecast period.

In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global market.

Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

