Kids Food and Beverage Market estimated to surpass US$147 billion by 2027
ksikfbm
The kids food and beverage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$147.383 billion in 2027.
Prime factors propelling the kids food and beverage market inlcude: easy accessibility of products, emerging nutritional food brands, robust marketing & branding campaigns, and rising kid population.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Kids Food and Beverage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$147.383 billion by 2027.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the kids food and beverage market growth are the easy accessibility of products, emerging nutritional food brands, heavy marketing, and branding campaigns, and the increasing kid population.
Kids food and beverages refer to products specifically targeted towards children, usually catering to their taste preferences and nutritional needs. These products are designed to be appealing to kids and often come in fun packaging with colorful designs. The kids food and beverages market is a significant and lucrative segment within the broader food and beverage industry.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the kids food and beverage market growth. For instance, Danone India entered into the health drink category for children through the launch of AptaGrow in October 2021. It addresses the nutrition requirement of children in the age group of 3-6 years and it is available in chocolate and vanilla flavor.
A new company named PleziNutrition exclusively targeting children was launched by Michelle Obama in May 2023. Plezi, the company's inaugural offering, is a kid-friendly beverage that comes in a variety of flavors, including sour apple, orange, blueberry blast, and smash.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/kids-food-and-beverages-market
The market for kids' food and beverages is segmented into bakery products, dairy products, cereals & grains, snacks, fruits & vegetables, beverages, and others depending on the product type. Dairy products are projected to hold a significant share of the segment. The nutritional demand for children necessitates dairy consumption and milk-based product launches by the companies are driving the dairy segment growth. For instance, Kiki Milk launched its first-ever organic vegan milk for kids in December 2021.
The market is divided into 2-3 years, 4-8 years, 9-13 years, and 14-18 years based on the age group. The nutritional demand for each age group is different and is catered by various products in the food and beverage range. For example, toddlers need nutrient-rich foods to support their rapid growth and development. Adolescents often have higher caloric needs due to growth spurts and physical activity.
The market is segmented into online and offline sectors based on distribution channels. The online segment is contemplated to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing usage of the internet, online shopping marketplace, and convenience. For instance, one out of three internet users globally are children according to the UNICEF report. Moreover, 7 out of 10 American children aged 13-16 years engage with food and beverage brands on social media as per the same source.
North America is projected to have a significant market share over the projected period, according to geographic segmentation. Various factors attributed to significant growth in the region include the growing child population, health consciousness, hectic working lifestyle, awareness about child health, and the presence of several market leaders such as Nestle, and Coca-Cola. For instance, the number of children in the US reached 74 million in 2021 and accounted for 22% of the total population as per the Children’s Defence Fund.
The research study includes coverage of Nestle S.A., Pepsico. INC., The Kellogg Company, The Simply Good Foods Company, General Mills Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Britvic Plc, Lifeway Foods, Britannia Industries Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever Plc, and the Hershey Company among other significant market players in the kids food and beverages market.
The market research study segments the kids food and beverages market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Bakery Products
o Dairy Products
o Cereals & Grains
o Snacks
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Beverages
o Others
• By Age-Group
o 2-3 Years
o 4-8 Years
o 9-13 Years
o 14-18 Years
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Russia
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• South Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Food and Beverage anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-and-beverages-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market
• Breakfast Cereals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/breakfast-cereals-market
• Global Baby Food Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-food-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn