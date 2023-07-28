Aemetis to Review Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

CUPERTINO, CA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its second quarter 2023 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 11 am Pacific Standard Time (PST)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 340104

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 340104

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/48845

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through August 10, 2023 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 48845. After August 10th, the webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is expanding a California dairy biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that has supplied about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil, refined tallow and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using renewable hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com