Vislink to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Vislink management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company in advance of the call at VISL@gateway-grp.com by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, shareholder base, and public disclosure rules.

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Number: 1-833-953-2432

International Number: 1-412-317-5761

Webcast: Click here to register

Please register online approximately 10 minutes before the start time (although you may register, dial in, or access the webcast anytime during the call). If you have difficulty registering or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the Investor Relations section of Vislink’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Friday, August 25, 2023.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 6349942

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte van Hertum

Vislink

charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gateway-grp.com