Momcozy Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with a Special Offer on its Video Baby Monitor

New York City, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With World Breastfeeding Week just around the corner, Momcozy has announced a special 25% off Amazon discount on its Video Baby Monitor. In a bid to extend support to mothers during this crucial period and beyond, the promotion begins July 31st and runs for the entire duration of World Breastfeeding Week through August 6th.









World Breastfeeding Week is a time to acknowledge the triumphs and tribulations of moms across the globe as they navigate their unique breastfeeding journeys. It's an opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by many mothers and rally support to help them overcome these obstacles. Having already pledged its support for breastfeeding moms through raising awareness and delivering educational resources, Momcozy also seeks to help through making available tools to ease the burden from their day-to-day parenting.



Momcozy's Video Baby Monitor is a vital tool for breastfeeding moms, aiming to lessen the load of parenting and support them during this critical period.



The monitor’s 5" large HD display lets mothers easily observe their baby’s activities and feeding cues, ensuring timely response and feeding. The enhanced clear night vision capability provides a way for mothers to keep an eye on their babies even in low-light conditions, to ensure their safety, comfort and night-time feeding needs are met. Likewise, moms can instantly hear crystal clear audio when their little one gets fussy, so they can be there when really needed. Finally, with its 5000mAh battery capacity, parents can rest easy knowing the monitor will last through the day or night.



"Breastfeeding is a beautiful yet challenging journey that many mothers undertake," said a Momcozy spokesperson. "During World Breastfeeding Week and beyond, we recognize the need for stronger support systems for these incredible women. Products like our Video Baby Monitor, with features designed to assist in day to day parenting and bring peace of mind, is a testament to Momcozy's commitment to supporting moms during this period and throughout their parenting journey."



Mothers can enjoy the video baby monitor discount on Amazon and Momcozy's website from July 31st to August 6th.



About Momcozy



Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.



More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/





Tim Brown tim198515@gmail.com